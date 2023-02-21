21 naturalized in celebration of President’s Day

Share











The U.S. District Court for the NMI swore in 21 new citizens in a naturalization ceremony yesterday that marked the celebration of President’s Day.

District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona administered the oath of allegiance to 21 newly naturalized U.S. citizens through a special ceremony at the CNMI federal courthouse.

The newly naturalized citizens are Luvi Francisco Baylon, Jim Daan Cabanes, Nat Noihong Castle, Lou Kristine Baylon Cruz, Megan Costo Grageda, Mi Soon Jeon, Jasmine Liang Johanson, Lilia Maga King, Efren Gando Lacsina, Aldrin Villanueva Legaspi, Deogracias Jucutan Manese, Eloisa Cardenas Manese, Catlyn Gozum Ortiz, Leo Orodono Pertudo, Violeta Cordero Rallo, Rizalina Bermudes Reyes, Evelyn Fernandez Roda, Arman Saria Sanarez, Dawn Margaret Vallido Sarmiento, Evelyn Japor Tamangided, and Eulaine Libang Uberita.

King, who has been on Saipan for over 40 years, later said that becoming a U.S. citizen is more than a title but the opportunity to do what she’s always dreamed of, which is to travel hassle-free.

“I am now able to travel without the need of so many documents. All I need is my passport and I can travel to places like Japan and more,” she said.

In addition, she said she wants to have a voice in the place she now considers her home. “I’m really excited to vote and to be in a jury,” she said.

Husband and wife Deogracias Jucutan Manese and Eloisa Cardenas Manese shared that naturalization is more than just officially becoming citizens of their home; it also gives them the opportunity to be closer to their children.

“We met here, we built our family here, and this is our home. Becoming a U.S. citizen makes traveling to our children in the [United] States much easier and we now feel closer to them,” the pair said.

During yesterday’s session, the naturalized citizens heard an inspiring speech from guest speaker Charity Hodson, the president of the CNMI Bar Association and words of encouragement from Manglona.

Both speakers encouraged the new citizens to practice their rights to vote and serve on a jury, which is now part of their duties and responsibilities as citizens.