DeLeon Guerrero pushes autonomous Planning and Development Authority

Posted on Feb 22 2023
Senate President Edith E. DeLeon Guerrero has found that comprehensive and coordinated sustainable development planning under the Office of Planning and Development lacks continuity and enforceability to ensure consistent application of growth standards, information sharing, and public review and comment requirements.

To remedy this, DeLeon Guerrero has introduced a proposed legislation that will establish in the Commonwealth government an autonomous Planning and Development Authority.

Under DeLeon Guerrero’s Senate Bill 23-27, the Planning and Development Authority shall assume the functions and duties of the Commonwealth Office of Planning and Development and ensure information sharing and planning continuity to sustain growth in accordance with CNMI’s Comprehensive Sustainable Development Plan.

The office shall be headed by a chief executive officer appointed by the governor for a four-year term, and subject to the Senate’s advice and consent.

Edith E. DeLeon Guerrero

DeLeon Guerrero said an autonomous Planning and Development Authority will allow management more flexibility and authority to meet the mandates envisioned in the original legislation while also securing processes for public review and comment of proposed plans and implementation activities.

She said the formal expansion and establishment of the Planning and Development Advisory Council as an advisory body representing the Executive Branch and the broader community will further the shared vision of more sustainable growth throughout the Commonwealth.

DeLeon Guerrero said the Planning and Development Authority shall serve as a clearinghouse for all information related to development, planning, and resource use in the CNMI.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
