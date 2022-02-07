211 new COVID-19 cases ID’d

Share











In its sixth successive report of COVID-19 cases topping a hundred, the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. reported last night the identification of 211 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the CNMI total to 6,102 cases since March 26, 2020.

In Guam, its Joint Information Center was notified of two COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the territory’s death toll from COVID-19 to 298.

In the CNMI’s latest cases, a total of 209 were identified on Feb. 5, 2022, and two were confirmed on Feb. 4, 2022. Of the 211 cases, 176 were identified via contact tracing, 30 via community testing, and five via travel testing. Five of the new cases were identified on Tinian, and five on Rota.

All 211 cases have been isolated and are being actively monitored, assured CHCC. The vaccination statuses of the 211 cases are pending verification.

This comes soon after CHCC reported successive triple-digit number of new COVID-19 cases in the CNMI since the start of February: 204 on Feb. 5; 112 on Feb. 4; 261 on Feb. 3; 252 on Feb. 2; and 154 on Feb. 1.

As of Feb. 6, 2022, there were eight individuals hospitalized as a result of COVID-19: six are unvaccinated and two are vaccinated. Three have already been discharged

A total of 13 COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Feb. 6, 2022, resulting in 99.7% of the CNMI’s eligible population being fully vaccinated.

A total of 715 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Feb. 5, 2022. Of that number, 405 were tested via community-based testing; 204 at the COVID-19 Community Center (referrals only); 67 at Tinian Health Center; and 39 at the Rota Health Center.

Of the total 6,102 cases identified in the CNMI so far, as of Feb. 5, 2022, there have been 4,541 recoveries; 1,538 active cases; and 23 COVID-19-related deaths.

In the latest COVID-19-related fatalities in Guam, the 297th case occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Feb. 6, 2022. The patient was an 81-year-old female, unvaccinated, with underlying health conditions who tested positive on Jan. 19, 2022.

The 298th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at GMH on Feb. 6, 2022. The patient was a 70-year-old male, vaccinated, with no known underlying health conditions who tested positive on February 6, 2022.

“[First gentleman] Jeff [Cook], [Lt. Gov.] Josh [Tenorio], and I express our deepest sympathies to their families during this difficult time,” said Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “Just as our community’s healthcare workers are doing all they can to prevent further turmoil, we too must do our part to combat this pandemic. Continue to wear your mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance, and please get vaccinated and boosted to ensure maximum protection from severe illness.” (Saipan Tribune)