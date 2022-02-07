Habitual offender awaits hearing for removal proceedings

Share











A man who was found guilty of vandalizing multiple government vehicles is currently waiting for a hearing date on whether he will be removed from the CNMI or not.

Zhang Shanguo, 44, is currently waiting for a hearing date on his pending U.S. immigration case. He is due for removal proceedings for overstaying his tourist visa.

While he waits for his hearing, the Superior Court has ordered him to perform 40 hours of community service for vandalizing a Department of Public Safety vehicle and a Commonwealth Ports Authority vehicle.

Aside from community service, Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho also ordered Zhang to pay a $250 fine.

Zhang was previously charged with vandalism and disturbing the peace after breaking a Ports Police office’s car window on June 15, 2021. He has since been found guilty of vandalism, but he was acquitted of disturbing the peace.

In his sentencing and commitment order last week, Camacho stated that vandalism does not have any jail sentence, therefore he was ordered to pay a fine instead and perform community service.

However, because Zhang violated his probation in a previous case where he pleaded guilty to spray-painting a DPS K-9 vehicle, the court imposed three-month sentence on the defendant.

“Zhang still has two months of probation in that case, and is still under the supervision of the Office of Adult Probation,” Camacho said in his order.

According to court documents, Zhang, a citizen of the People’s Republic of China, is a habitual offender with most of his cases involving vandalism and disturbing the peace.

Zhang is one of those individuals who hold a daily protest against the Chinese Communist Party at the Civic Center across the judicial building in Susupe.

Back on June 15, 2021, Zhang allegedly destroyed or vandalized public property belonging to the Commonwealth Ports Authority Ports Police Department by breaking its vehicle window by striking the glass window with a rock.

Back in March, Camacho sentenced Zhang to serve six months in prison, with the first 15 days to be served day for day without the possibility of parole, early release, weekend release or other similar programs after the defendant pleaded guilty to tampering with a vehicle.

Camacho gave Zhang 12 days’ credit for time served, but the defendant was also placed on a six-month probation after serving his sentence.

In July 2020, Zhang was arrested for criminal mischief and disturbing the peace after damaging the glass doors at the governor’s office.