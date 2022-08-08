22 PSS student interns certified in suicide intervention training

Share











The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.’s Community Guidance Center certified 22 student interns from the CNMI Public School System in Question, Persuade, Refer, or QPR, last Aug. 1, 2022.

QPR is an evidence-based suicide intervention training program that teaches participants how to recognize the warning signs of a suicide crisis and how to question, persuade, and refer someone to help.

“QPR equips individuals with the tools in knowing how to respond to someone who might be at risk of suicide ideation and behavior,” said prevention specialist Fred Fatialofa. “This training also helps raise awareness about the importance of reaching out to appropriate professional services available in our community when encountering someone dealing with thoughts and behaviors of suicide.”

Since 2018, CGC QPR trainers have certified 1,563 individuals in the CNMI (1,324 from Saipan, 104 from Tinian, and 135 from Rota).

For more information on QPR, visit www.qprinstitute.com. For more information and to request QPR training, visit https://chcc.health/communitysupporttraining.php, or call the CGC Suicide Prevention Program at (670) 323-6560. (PR)