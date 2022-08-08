Mount Carmel School welcomes new employees for SY 22-23

Share











Mount Carmel School welcomes its new faculty who join the Mount Carmel School family for the 2022 – 2023 school year.

CARMELITA ADA

6th, 7th, 8th, and 10th Grade Math Teacher

Carmelita Ada is Mount Carmel School’s new 6th, 7th, 8th, and 10th grade math teacher. Bringing 17 years of teaching experience, Ada is excited to join the MCS team as she is also a product of Catholic education. Ada holds a bachelor of science in industrial engineering and has participated in professional developments in the Philippines, the CNMI, and in California.

“Every year is a new challenge. I am excited about the learning that would take place in the classroom through various hands-on activities and real-life applications. Most of my goals focus on academics, but also getting our students involved in fostering community services throughout the school year.

MA. THERESA F. ATIENZA

3rd Grade Homeroom Teacher

Theresa Atienza is Mount Carmel School’s new third-grade homeroom teacher who brings seven years of teaching experience. Atienza earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Perpetual Help System DALTA in Las Piñas, Philippines. Atienza is excited to start her new professional experience at MCS and integrate herself into the Mount Carmel School community.

“I am excited to meet new students, new friends, new colleagues, and a new working environment. The new school year bring us new challenges, experiences, knowledge, and memories that will help us grow as an individual. One of my goals is to instill Positive Action Principles into students’ cognitive, affective, and behavioral learning domains and to develop well-rounded students that positively impact their physical, intellectual, social, and emotional wellness.”

DAVIN FERIA

High School Theology and Social Sciences Teacher

Davin Deria has 19 years of teaching experience and aims to share the knowledge and skills that he has in accordance with the mission and vision of MCS. Feria presently holds a bachelor of arts in classical philosophy from Maria Assumpta Seminary, units toward a master of arts in theology from San Carlos Graduate School of Theology, and units toward a doctorate in philosophy from De La Salle University Manila.

“I aim to deliver the curriculum and the responsibilities or tasks that would be given to me with excellence and distinction. I look forward to the start of the new school year.”

SUSAN GANDEZA

K4 Homeroom Teacher

Susan Gandeza is Mount Carmel School’s new kindergarten teacher. Having four years of teaching experience, Gandeza is excited to teach at Mount Carmel School in support of the school’s Catholic identity.

“My primary goal is to educate my students to the best of my abilities and enrich their lives with my teachings.”

TRICIA GLEASON

Music and Band Teacher

Tricia Gleason is a long-time educator, bringing 36 years of teaching experience to the MCS family. Prior to joining the MCS team, Gleason taught at Saipan International School for four years. Gleason holds an impressive academic record, having obtained a bachelor of science in music education with a minor in biblical studies from The King’s College, a master of arts in liberal studies from StonyBrook University, and a master of arts in technology and education from Teacher’s College at Columbia University. Gleason also holds teaching certifications in Music K-12 and Elementary N-6 and a certificate in computer specialist from the Association of Christian Schools International.

“Through music, I developed a good working relationship with Mount Carmel School’s former band teacher, Mr. Julian Greening. When he shared he was pursuing new professional opportunities off-island, he convinced me to apply as Mount Carmel’s new music teacher. Mount Carmel is really committed to building the instrumental music program. I was really impressed by that and felt like it was a wonderful and strategic opportunity to really help promote music education on the island. While I am focused on getting familiar with the school community and culture, I do aim to coordinate off-island band performance opportunities for our students.”

HAZEL DELA SANTA

K5 Homeroom Teacher

Hazel Dela Santa is Mount Carmel School’s new kindergarten teacher. Drawn to MCS because of its Catholic identity, Dela Santa shared that working at Mount Carmel School would allow her to grow professionally and spiritually. Dela Santa is a first-time educator but shares teaching has always remained a dream of hers and she is excited to educate and enrich the lives of her students.

“Teaching is my dream and it has always been. I am beyond blessed to be given a chance and I am so grateful to Mount Carmel School for being the instrument in fulfilling my path of becoming one. Teaching will be an avenue for me not just to teach but to learn as well from the support of the MCS team, parents, and most especially from the students. I am excited to combine traditional methods of teaching with modern technologies where the students will be more engaged in our day-to-day activities. My goal is to encourage our young learners to take part in their own little ways.”

RAYMUND TAPAY

Elementary Physical Education Teacher

Raymund Tapay is Mount Carmel School’s new elementary physical education teacher. Tapay has 15 years of teaching experience and is passionate about developing the sports program at Mount Carmel School. He presently holds a bachelor of secondary education from Batangas State University and is currently working toward a master’s in education with an emphasis in physical education.

“One of my goals during my first year teaching at Mount Carmel is introducing sepak takraw, which is also called ‘kick-volleyball,’ as one of our sports in school. I am looking forward to introducing the basic skills in playing sepak takraw and hopefully to establish a club for this sport.”

ZANDRA A. TAPAY

5th Grade Teacher

Zandra Arguelles Tapay is Mount Carmel School’s new fifth-grade teacher. Tapay holds a bachelor of secondary education from Manuel S. Enverga University Foundation Candelaria; a master of arts in guidance and counseling from San Pablo Colleges, and earned a unit in pursuit of a master of education in administration and supervision from the Tanauan Institute. Tapay has 18 years of teaching experience and aims to promote confidence in learning among her students.

“I applied to Mount Carmel School because I saw an opportunity for me to grow as an educator and to share and develop my learning skills when it comes to guidance and counseling. One of my goals this school year is to introduce the program, ‘You Can Read in 20 Days’ to our struggling and non-reader students to boost their self-confidence.” (MCS)