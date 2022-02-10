221 new cases ID’d in NMI

2 COVID-19-related deaths in Guam
Two hundred twenty-one additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 in the CNMI, bringing the Commonwealth’s total to 6,784 cases since March 26, 2020.

In Guam, the Joint Information Center was notified of two COVID-19-related fatalities and 622 new cases, as well as 50 hospitalized.

Of the 221 cases that were identified in the CNMI last Feb. 8, 2022, a total of 102 were identified via contact tracing and 119 via community testing. Of that number, six were identified on Tinian and four on Rota. The vaccination statuses of the 221 cases are pending verification. 

As of Feb. 9, 2022, seven individuals in the CNMI are hospitalized as a result of COVID-19, one of them on a ventilator. 

Of the total number of cases identified in the CNMI, as of Feb. 8, 2022, there have been 4,841 recoveries; 1,920 active cases; and 23 COVID-19-related deaths. A total of 3,403 of these cases were identified via contact tracing; 2,764 via community testing; and 617 via travel testing.

In Guam, the 304th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Regional Medical City on Feb. 10, 2022. The patient was a 48-year-old male, unknown vaccination, with underlying health conditions who tested positive on February 10, 2022. 

The 305th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Feb. 10, 2022. The patient was a 61-year-old male, vaccinated, with underlying health conditions who tested positive on February 4, 2022. 

“It is never easy to report more lives lost to this deadly virus, and to their family and those who loved them, we extend our deepest sympathies and condolences,” said Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero in the JIC statement. “As a community, we can save lives, and we do that by continuing the public health interventions, including wearing our masks, washing our hands, watching our distance, and getting vaccinated and boosted if it’s your time. Please continue these mitigation measures to prevent more days of grief and sorrow.”

Also, Guam’s Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 622 new cases of COVID-19 from 2,437 specimens analyzed on Feb. 9, 2022. A total of 76 of the cases reported yesterday were through the Department of Defense. To date, there have been a total of 38,672 officially reported cases in Guam, 305 deaths, 6,505 cases in active isolation, and 31,862 not in active isolation. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

