Coldeen named chef de mission

Bob Coldeen is trading his chef’s hat at home for the real deal as chef de mission of the CNMI delegation to this year’s Pacific Mini Games Northern Marianas 2022.

Coldeen was officially named to the post yesterday morning during a press conference at the Northern Marianas Sports Association conference room inside the Gilbert C. Ada Gymnasium in Oleai.

Also in attendance were NMSA president Jerry Tan, Mini Games Organizing Committee chair Marco Peter, MGOC CEO Vicente “Ben” Babauta, and MGOC sports director Ramon “Ray” Tebuteb. Pacific Games Council CEO Andrew Minogue and Kelly Blas, MGOC consultant, joined the press conference online.

Coldeen, who retired as sports director of local news channel KSPN 2 last October, said it’s an honor to lead the 144-strong CNMI delegation to the Mini Games, which has been made more special because it’s being held for the first time in the Commonwealth.

“There’s nothing more I enjoy than waking up in the morning and not having anything that I have to do. I did not expect this. I was expecting to be a spectator specially for baseball, but now I have be there for all the sports,” he said.

The 70-year-old former Peace Corp. volunteer, Rota High School teacher, and Public School System federal programs coordinator said now that he’s been appointed chef de mission he’ll call on his vast experience as part of the 1990 and 2006 Micronesian Games Organizing Committee to show the best of what the CNMI has to offer.

“One of the best things Saipan does is host events because of the people here and the nature of this place. I’ve seen other places host events—not only sports—and Saipan is right up there.”

NMSA and MGOC didn’t have to do much convincing to get Coldeen onboard, but he said he did had to talk to his wife because COVID-19 is a real concern for his family.

“I’m looking forward to make the Mini Games fun not only for our visitors but also for Team NMI. Thank you for making me part of it and I’m very happy to come out of retirement.”

Babauta said as chef de mission Coldeen will not only be in charge of the CNMI delegation, which includes all the national teams (athletes, coaches, and managers).

“As you know, we’re the hosts so he’ll also be assisting us, the games organizing committee, to get with his chef de mission counterparts from the different Pacific Games Associations that will be here to assist and facilitate the information and anything that they might need,” he said.

Tan thanked Coldeen for accepting the chef de mission post that he describes as “the most important sports event in our history.”

“We want to thank Mr. Sport as far as we’re concerned for coming out of retirement and stepping up to take charge of this hugely important responsibility. We’ve done the Micronesian Games in 1990 and 2006 and like Ben said this is exciting and probably the most important position in our CNMI delegation. In behalf of NMSA, thank you so much.”

Peter also extended his gratitude to Coldeen on behalf of the MGOC and Gov. Ralph DLG Torres.

“We appreciate you accepting the position and sorry you can’t retire just yet and we’re already looking forward for a very successful Mini Games this year.”

Tebuteb extended his personal thank you to Coldeen for taking the chef de mission job.

“Bob knows the language [of the region]… he knows how to speak Marshallese, Chukese, and the rest of the Pacific languages…but the real language he knows is sports. I’m so happy to be part of this with Bob,” said Tebuteb, who revealed that close friends of Coldeen call him the Mr. Howard Cosell of the Marianas.

Tebuteb, according to newly appointed chef de mission, was a teammate of his in those championship teams that used to play at the old ballfield at Mt. Carmel School.

“We played next to each other in the outfield. I batted first, he batted second, Jess Wabol batted third, and Tony Satur batted fourth. And we won championships,” said Coldeen who was presented with a Mini Games T-shirt during the press conference.

Coldeen said he hopes the T-shirt’s size was XL because he’s gained 10 lbs since retirement. Now as chef de mission, Coldeen is looking to cook a winning recipe for the CNMI’s successful staging of the XI Pacific Mini Games.