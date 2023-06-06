‘2,217 lbs of UXOs detonated from Nov. 2021 to March 2023’

DFEMS submits $5.4M budget for FY 2024
Posted on Jun 07 2023
Juan A. Pua

From Nov. 17, 2021 to March 2023, a total of 2,217 lbs of unexploded ordnance were donated at the Marpi Bomb Pit, according acting Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services commissioner Juan A. Pua yesterday.

Speaking at the Ways and Means Committee hearing at the House of Representatives for the DFEMS 2024 budget, Pua said that from the Hope Recovery Center construction site alone, they collected a total of 1,904 lbs of unexploded ordnance from Nov. 17, 2021 to March 14, 2022. In that same period, 10 detonations were made at the Marpi Bomb Pit.

He said the clearing of unexploded ordnance in Marpi is ongoing with the coordination and assistance of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

In his update on the department’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive hazmat response, he said there was one 40-foot container acid leakage at Charlie Dock and it has been mitigated by their personnel.

With respect to budget matter, Pua said their proposed budget for fiscal year 2024 is $5.48 million, with the bulk—$4,918,549 and $200,000—going to personnel and repairs/maintenance, respectively.

Pua said they support the 2004 proposed budget from the governor.

In disclosing what they expect to receive from federal programs, Pua said that DFEMS will get $30,000 from the State Fire Assistance; $60,000 from the Cooperative Fire Protection Program; $118,000 from Cooperative Fire Program; $38,700 from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for EMS; $132,000 from EMS for Children; and $100,000 from the Office of Grants and Management’s Compact Impact.

Among the department’s recent accomplishments was the completion of a Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus refilling station at the Garapan Fire Station. The project was worth $123,000, with the costs shared by the Office of Insular Affairs and DFEMS.

“So every time our SCBA ran out of fuel, we have a designated area where we can go and refill,” said Pua.

In the past, DFEMS would go to the Commonwealth Ports Authority’s Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting’s fire station to refill.

Pua said they, however, still work with the ARFF. An example is when ARFF’s SCBA refilling station needs to be serviced, they make sure that their SCBA is online so that if something happens, they all work together to help each other.

He said they have 158 personal protective equipment that have also been distributed to Tinian and Rota.

The acting commissioner said they have purchased two jet ski and two all-terrain vehicles.

He said DFEMS is almost done with Phase 1 of the roof hardening for the Susupe and Kagman fire stations. About $5 million for thate project is from Federal Emergency Management Agency’s hazard mitigation funding.

DFEMS has already completed construction of its Fire Prevention and Arson Investigation Army room and surveillance system and they acquired a medical director for the department and completed a revised EMS Patient Treatment Protocol.

For their priorities in 2024, he said they will purchase two new ambulances worth $500,000 to replace the 2017 and 2018 ones that are unreliable and aging.

They also plan to purchase two new rescue trucks to cover the north and south areas of the island, for a total of $300,000.

If funding permits, Pua said they plan for hazardous pay to be embedded in their base salary by working to amend the law.

Among their pending projects is completing the San Roque Fire Station 6.

Pua said they are hoping that, if funding permits, they will have a legal counsel for the department.

“And right now we’re still in the planning stage to build a training tower at Susupe Fire Station 1 to maintain cognitive and psychomotor proficiency,” he said.

