FHB announces deferrals, fee waivers  for Guam customers following Mawar

First Hawaiian Bank is committed to supporting the residents of Guam in the aftermath of Typhoon Mawar. The impact of the storm has left many in need of assistance, and the bank has implemented financial relief programs.

“We understand the importance of providing support during times of crisis and continue to be inspired by the resilience shown by the residents on Guam,” said Bob Harrison, chairman, president, and CEO. “Branch employees and bankers at our Maite and Dededo branches have been working directly with customers to ensure that they have access to critically needed funds, and a website is now available to immediately answer frequently asked questions.”

The dedicated Typhoon Mawar website is available here, www.fhb.com/en/mawar-relief, and covers topics including:

• Account access, digital and in-person;

• Debt and credit card support;

• Loan assistance;

• Safe deposit box access;

First Hawaiian encourages customers affected by Typhoon Mawar to visit the website and speak to their banker or branch staff to discuss options for their unique situation. Guam customers requesting financial relief for personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards can call 888-844-4444. For mortgages and home equity loans, please call 808-844-4178 or 800-362-7606 (toll free). For commercial loans, please contact our Guam Commercial Banking Department at (671) 475-7834 or (671) 475-7857.

The bank’s Mobile app, Online banking, and Customer Service Center remain available. Visit fhb.com or the bank’s Facebook and Instagram (@FHBHawaii) pages for the latest updates.

Celebrating 165 years as the Pacific’s premier relationship bank, First Hawaiian Bank (www.FHB.com) was founded in 1858 as Bishop & Co. and is Hawaii’s largest bank offering consumer and business customers a comprehensive suite of financial services, including online, mobile banking, mobile deposits, lending, merchant services, wealth management, insurance and credit cards. The bank has fifty-one branch locations in Hawaii, three on Guam and two in Saipan. First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ: FHB) is the parent company of First Hawaiian Bank. (PR)