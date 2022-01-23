22nd COVID-related death in NMI

3.7K recoveries; 128 new cases; 6 hospitalized
By
|
Posted on Jan 24 2022

Tag:
Share

This photo posted on the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. official Facebook page shows a CHCC outreach team administering booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccines during a “House 2 House” outreach in Koblerville and Chalan Kanoa last Saturday. A total of 110 houses were visited and 58 COVID-19 boosters were administered during the outreach. Stay up to date with your COVID-19 vaccinations. Register today online at http://vaccinatecnmi.com, or call (670) 682-7468. (CHCC)

The Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. confirmed the CNMI’s 22nd COVID-19-related death over the weekend, even as a total of 128 new cases were identified across three days, bringing the CNMI’s total to 4,246 since March 2020.

In an update yesterday, CHCC also reported that, as of Jan. 23, six individuals are now hospitalized as a result of COVID-19.

CHCC’s “COVID-19 Updates” issued on Jan. 21 and Jan. 22 gave no further information about the 22nd death.

Of the six who are hospitalized, three are unvaccinated, two are vaccinated, and one is partially vaccinated. Two of these patients are on ventilators. Two have been discharged.

Forty-eight positive cases of COVID-19 were identified on Jan. 20. By identification method, 21 were found through contact tracing, 17 through community testing, and 10 through travel testing. This was soon followed by the report of 42 cases that were identified on Jan. 21. By method, 18 were found through contact tracing, 22 through community testing, and two through travel testing. Of the 38 cases identified on Jan. 22, a total of 22 were identified via contact tracing, eight via community testing, and eight via travel testing. 

As of Jan. 22, 2022, CHCC reported that, in total, there have been 3,785 recoveries, 439 active cases, and 22 COVID-19-related deaths of the COVID-19 cases identified in the CNMI since March 2020.

For the latest in COVID-19 vaccination efforts, a total of 354 vaccine shots were administered on Jan. 22, bringing the CNMI’s vaccination rate to 98.5%. Registering for COVID-19 vaccines can be done through www.vaccinatecnmi.com.

Separately, CHCC posted on its official Facebook page yesterday that during a “House 2 House” outreach in Koblerville and Chalan Kanoa, 110 households were visited and 58 COVID-19 booster shots were administered.

For testing efforts, 606 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Jan. 21: 51 through community-based testing, 71 referrals-only tests at the COVID-19 Community Center in Kobler, 17 at the Tinian Health Center, and four at the Rota Health Center. Registering to get tested for COVID-19 can be done through https://covidtesting.chcc.health.

How to ‘Live COVID-19 Safe’
For those wishing to learn more about how to protect you and your families safe from COVID-19, CHCC asks the community to visit https://www.staysafecnmi.com/livecovidsafe/. The website has links to a COVID-19 guidebook, a “10 things” graphic depicting at-home COVID-19 symptom management methods, up-to-date CNMI entry and quarantine protocols, additional information sources, and contact information for those with more questions/ concerns.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.

Related Posts

0

COVID-19 UPDATE: 22nd COVID-related death; 42 new cases in NMI

Posted On Jan 22 2022
, By
0

COVID-19 UPDATE: 48 new cases in NMI

Posted On Jan 22 2022
, By
NMIBF
0

NMI hoops teams face challenges ahead

Posted On Jan 21 2022
, By
new cover
0

51 new cases in NMI

Posted On Jan 21 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you plan to obtain the free COVID-19 tests that the federal government is making available to everyone nationwide?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

uog

1,500 trees planted to prevent erosion into Ugum River

Posted On Jan 13 2022
environment

G3 Conservation Corps seeking applicants for 2nd cohort

Posted On Jan 13 2022

4 New Year’s resolutions for a healthier environment in 2022

Posted On Jan 06 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – January 20, 2022

Posted On Jan 20 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 14, 2022

Posted On Jan 14 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 11, 2022

Posted On Jan 11 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

January 24, 2022, 6:10 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 25°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 78%
wind speed: 9 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 12 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:47 AM
sunset: 6:11 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune