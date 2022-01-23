22nd COVID-related death in NMI

Share











The Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. confirmed the CNMI’s 22nd COVID-19-related death over the weekend, even as a total of 128 new cases were identified across three days, bringing the CNMI’s total to 4,246 since March 2020.

In an update yesterday, CHCC also reported that, as of Jan. 23, six individuals are now hospitalized as a result of COVID-19.

CHCC’s “COVID-19 Updates” issued on Jan. 21 and Jan. 22 gave no further information about the 22nd death.

Of the six who are hospitalized, three are unvaccinated, two are vaccinated, and one is partially vaccinated. Two of these patients are on ventilators. Two have been discharged.

Forty-eight positive cases of COVID-19 were identified on Jan. 20. By identification method, 21 were found through contact tracing, 17 through community testing, and 10 through travel testing. This was soon followed by the report of 42 cases that were identified on Jan. 21. By method, 18 were found through contact tracing, 22 through community testing, and two through travel testing. Of the 38 cases identified on Jan. 22, a total of 22 were identified via contact tracing, eight via community testing, and eight via travel testing.

As of Jan. 22, 2022, CHCC reported that, in total, there have been 3,785 recoveries, 439 active cases, and 22 COVID-19-related deaths of the COVID-19 cases identified in the CNMI since March 2020.

For the latest in COVID-19 vaccination efforts, a total of 354 vaccine shots were administered on Jan. 22, bringing the CNMI’s vaccination rate to 98.5%. Registering for COVID-19 vaccines can be done through www.vaccinatecnmi.com.

Separately, CHCC posted on its official Facebook page yesterday that during a “House 2 House” outreach in Koblerville and Chalan Kanoa, 110 households were visited and 58 COVID-19 booster shots were administered.

For testing efforts, 606 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Jan. 21: 51 through community-based testing, 71 referrals-only tests at the COVID-19 Community Center in Kobler, 17 at the Tinian Health Center, and four at the Rota Health Center. Registering to get tested for COVID-19 can be done through https://covidtesting.chcc.health.

How to ‘Live COVID-19 Safe’

For those wishing to learn more about how to protect you and your families safe from COVID-19, CHCC asks the community to visit https://www.staysafecnmi.com/livecovidsafe/. The website has links to a COVID-19 guidebook, a “10 things” graphic depicting at-home COVID-19 symptom management methods, up-to-date CNMI entry and quarantine protocols, additional information sources, and contact information for those with more questions/ concerns.