Pika Festival budget increased by $35,000

By
|
Posted on Jan 24 2022

Tag:
Share

The Marianas Visitors Authority board has unanimously voted in favor of increasing this year’s budget for the 18th annual Tinian Pika Festival by $35,000.

During an MVA board meeting last week, the board unanimously granted the MVA management’s request to increase this year’s Pika Festival budget from $15,000 to $50,000.

According to MVA managing director Priscilla Iakopo, the $35,000 will be reprogrammed from MVA’s budget for Christmas in the Marianas last year.

“The request from management would be an additional $35,000, because this fiscal year the Tinian Hot Pepper festival was budgeted at $15,000 only so we’re asking for an additional $35,000 to bring the budget up to $50,000, which we wanted to reprogram from Christmas in the Marianas from last year’s Christmas as we had a balance of $64,000 left. We wanted to make sure we have sufficient budget for this year’s hot pepper festival,” she said,

Iakopo said in her presentation that the reason for the budget increase is to allow MVA to expand the festival grounds, book charter ferries, and to add an additional night to the festivities. It is believed this would improve the event’s accessibility by 50% and increase the event’s duration by 50%.

“Based on last year, it was a successful event, we had a lot of participants and…we even had to temporarily shut down the event because of overcrowding. Part of the reason that we’re asking for a larger budget is because we want to ensure that we follow COVID-19 Task Force protocols so we wanted to expand the barricades at the event to give us a lot more room, especially in compliance with the 3W’s,” Iakopo said.

The managing director noted that MVA will book charter ferries to accommodate the number of cyclists they anticipate to join the annual Pika Festival bike race.

“Last year, we didn’t have as much bike racers and this year we are anticipating a lot more, so that’s an increase in costs and, in addition to that, we also wanted to provide a ferry to go down. Last year we kind of reduced that and we felt that not many were able to utilize air or sea services because there just wasn’t enough so we just wanted to increase that capacity as well,” she said.

With the $50,000, Iakopo said the ferry charters will accommodate about 220 persons and it will run once a day and twice on Saturday.

Also, MVA will add an additional night to this year’s Pika festival, with the opening ceremony to be on Friday and will continue on to Saturday before concluding on Sunday.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

0

Extra flights, ferry for Tinian’s Pika Festival

Posted On Feb 08 2021
, By

500 Sails to join Tinian’s Pika Festival

Posted On Feb 07 2019
, By

Okeanos Marianas to provide free rides to Pika Festival

Posted On Feb 06 2018
, By

Tinian Mayor invites people to Pika Festival

Posted On Feb 17 2017
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you plan to obtain the free COVID-19 tests that the federal government is making available to everyone nationwide?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

uog

1,500 trees planted to prevent erosion into Ugum River

Posted On Jan 13 2022
environment

G3 Conservation Corps seeking applicants for 2nd cohort

Posted On Jan 13 2022

4 New Year’s resolutions for a healthier environment in 2022

Posted On Jan 06 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – January 20, 2022

Posted On Jan 20 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 14, 2022

Posted On Jan 14 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 11, 2022

Posted On Jan 11 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

January 24, 2022, 6:10 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 25°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 78%
wind speed: 9 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 12 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:47 AM
sunset: 6:11 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune