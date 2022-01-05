$25K bail for woman who allegedly abetted boyfriend in homicide

Share











The Superior Court has imposed a $25,000 cash bail on a woman accused of helping her boyfriend hide a knife that is believed to have been used in a fatal stabbing on New Year’s Day.

Following a bail hearing last Tuesday, Superior Court Associate Judge Wesley Bogdan imposed a $25,000 cash bail on Yi Lyuqin who is accused of being an accessory to the stabbing death of Li SongZhi.

Yi was remanded back to Department of Corrections custody because she could not post bail and was ordered to return to court on Jan. 12 for a preliminary hearing at 10am. Her arraignment is set for Jan. 24, at 9am.

According to court documents, Yi was arrested at Paseo de Marianas on Jan. 1 for allegedly hiding the knife her boyfriend, Kong LingYang, reportedly used to stab Li to death.

During the on-scene investigation, a police officer noticed a female Asian, later identified as Yi, who appeared to have blood stains on the side of her chin.

She had allegedly returned to the crime scene in a different outfit after police had already transported Kong to DOC. At this same time as her return, a DPS detective found a small, black folding knife behind a typhoon shutter attached to the westernmost unit adjacent to the Paris Croissant establishment. The knife was observed to be folded out with the blade exposed and with blood stains. Yi was arrested at around 3:02am and was transported to DOC for booking and detention.

In a follow up interview with Yi at 4:12pm on Jan. 1, she said she was home during the day before she met with her boyfriend Kong at the Coconut Bar in Garapan. Yi said that, while at the bar, a female who she later found out was Li’s girlfriend, Jiao He, began yelling at her, and the two began to argue, which prompted Li to step in and assault Yi.

Yi claims that after Kong saw Li attack her, he stepped in and carried the fight outside of the bar and over to the Paseo de Marianas by the Hanamitsu Parlor.

There, Yi said that Kong and Li were scuffling on the ground for a while before she pulled Kong off from Li. As she and Kong left Li lying on the ground, police pulled up and began talking to Kong. She said that’s when she saw a pocket knife sticking out from Kong’s back pocket and pulled it out and hid it behind a typhoon shutter near King’s Jewelry.