58 new cases; shipment of Pfizer kid doses expected Sat.

The CNMI recorded 58 new cases of COVID-19, according to the latest news release from the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.

It said that 56 of the latest cases were identified on Jan. 3, and one each on Jan. 2 and Dec. 31.

By method, 20 of the cases were found through contact tracing, 32 through community testing, and six through travel testing. CHCC added that the vaccination statuses of the 58 were pending verification as of Tuesday night.

As of Jan. 4, CHCC reported that there were 13 individuals hospitalized as a result of COVID-19: seven are unvaccinated, five vaccinated, and one partially vaccinated. Two individuals are on a ventilator, and one has been discharged.

As of Dec. 28, CHCC also reported that there have been 2,498 recoveries and 588 active cases since Oct. 28.

CHCC reported that 360 COVID-19 vaccine shots were administered on Jan. 4, bringing the CNMI’s vaccination rate to 95.7%. It further went up to 97.9% late afternoon yesterday. Registering to receive vaccines and booster shots if eligible can be done through vaccinatecnmi.com.

CHCC also recently posted on social media that it has run out of Pfizer vaccines for children aged 5-11. Separately, Saipan Tribune confirmed with CHCC public information officer Guillermo Lifoifoi that a new shipment is expected to arrive this Saturday, Jan. 8.

Saipan Tribune inquired how many doses are included in the next shipment, but was unable to receive a response as of press time.

CHCC reported that 577 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Jan. 3, comprising travel and surveillance testing but not including Department of Fire & Emergency Medical Services’ antigen testing. Registering for community-based testing can be done through https://covidtesting.chcc.health.

For those wishing to learn more about how to protect you and your families safe from COVID-19, CHCC asks the community to visit https://www.staysafecnmi.com/livecovidsafe/. The website has links to a COVID-19 guidebook, a “10 things” graphic depicting at-home COVID-19 symptom management methods, up-to-date CNMI entry and quarantine protocols, additional information sources, and contact information for those with more questions/ concerns.