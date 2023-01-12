$25K cash bail for man who allegedly beat and strangled girlfriend

The Superior Court has imposed a $25,000 cash bail on a man accused of beating and strangling his girlfriend in a fit of rage.

Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho has imposed a $25,000 cash bail on Joseph Shane Duenas Aldan who was arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

Aldan, 36, is facing charges of assault and battery, strangulation, and disturbing the peace.

After his hearing, Aldan was remanded back to Department of Corrections custody.

According to the complaint against Aldan, his girlfriend said she had been in an “on and off relationship” with him and had been living with him at a bed-and-breakfast in Chalan Kanoa.

She said she left the B&B on Jan. 1, 2023, at about 4pm after an argument with Aldan.

On Jan. 2, she said, she woke up at about 9:45am and saw that Aldan had sent her over 50 messages, including photos and videos on WhatsApp, and had also called her over 10 times.

The victim said Aldan, in one of his messages, threatened to kill himself with a razor blade if she did not respond.

She claims he also sent photos and a video of himself with cuts on his chest and neck.

She said the messages scared her so she went back to the B&B. She said when she entered Aldan’s room it was completely dark, as the TV, window and lamp were covered.

Aldan then started accusing her of bringing somebody else into his room.

She said when she tried to leave, Aldan approached her from the front, and, with his left arm, elbowed her left chest which caused her to slam against the wall.

When she tried to leave again, she said Aldan elbowed her again, slamming her against the wall.

She said Aldan then grabbed her and threw her to the floor before allegedly standing behind her and using his arms to strangle her for about 10 seconds.

She said she screamed for help.

The victim said when Aldan finally let her go, she ran outside and called for help.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
