Medical Referral allocated just $1 for FY2023

By
|
Posted on Jan 13 2023

Tag:
Share

Esther Muña

“We need help.”

So says Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. CEO Esther Muña after sharing that the CHCC Medical Referral program was only allocated $1 for fiscal year 2023 from the CNMI general fund.

In a news briefing last Wednesday, Muña shared some good news and some troubling news about the Medical Referral program it previously took over back in 2021.

One of the most troubling pieces of information Muña shared was that the program was only allocated $1 in the fiscal year 2023 budget, which was passed late last year.

“Just imagine, we got $1 from as funding for FY 2023. I don’t know if you’re aware of that. But it was $1. We stretched that dollar, we’ve been stretching that dollar for four months since this fiscal year opened, right. We’ve been [able] to stretch that dollar because of the policies that we enforced and have reinforced in order for us to cut back on spending. $1. We’ve managed to make it run for a while, [but] we need help,” she said.

Former representative Christina Sablan confirmed that the Torres administration only appropriated $1 to the Medical Referral program, but clarified that the $1 appropriated was to keep the account open so that funds could be reprogrammed later on.

“To give that some context, we appropriated approximately $1.2 million for CHCC’s subsidy in the annual appropriations, with the understanding that the administration had set aside [federal American Rescue Plan Act] money for medical referral as well. The $1 in the medical referral business unit was to keep the account open so funds could be reprogrammed at CHCC’s discretion. We additionally appropriated another $1 million for CHCC in the [Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation],” she said.

“Part of the transition of the program is CHCC’s increased billing to Medicaid and other insurance providers, along with a review of contracts and other expenditures, so we expected medical referral costs to drop and also better data to assess how much was actually needed in appropriations,” Sablan added.

Aside from the startling news shared, Muña also shared that the cost for the program is expected drop for the CNMI, now that the federal match rate for the CNMI’s Medicaid program will permanently remain at the current 83%.

According to Muña, Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (D-MP) informed CHCC that the Biden administration has decided to permanently keep the federal match rate for the CNMI’s Medicaid at 83%, meaning the CNMI would only shoulder 17% of Medicaid-related costs.

Essentially, Muña said, the CNMI government would now only have to shoulder 17% of medical costs accrued by the Medicaid program. Previously, the CNMI was shouldering 50% before it was lowered to 45% and the CNMI still could not afford it.

CHCC hopes that the 17% match will prove more affordable for the CNMI as it would come from the Commonwealth’s general fund.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

0

Medical Referral in transition toward sustainability—Muña

Posted On Jul 14 2022
, By
0

CHCC transitioning to managing Medical Referral

Posted On Oct 27 2021
, By

Medical Referral questions

Posted On Jan 24 2020
, By

Pagan

Posted On Jan 10 2020
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you intend to watch the inauguration of the new Palacios-Apatang administration next week?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

January 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 11, 2023

Posted On Jan 11 2023
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – January 6, 2023

Posted On Jan 06 2023
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 4, 2023

Posted On Jan 04 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

January 13, 2023, 11:13 PM
Showers
Showers
24°C
real feel: 24°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 10 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 15 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:46 AM
sunset: 6:05 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune