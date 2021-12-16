$25K donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities

Share











The local franchisee of McDonald’s donated $25,000 to the Ronald McDonald House Charities last Saturday during the awards ceremony of the inaugural Ronald McDonald House of Charities Golf Tournament at the Laolao Bay Golf & Resort.

McDonald’s Guam and Saipan owner Jose “Joe” Ayuyu said the $25,000 was the money raised from the one-day golf tournament that national golfer J.J. Atalig and women’s national golf coach Yuko Togawa managed to top.

“On behalf of our McDonald’s family here and our community, we want to present to Ronald McDonald House Charities the sum of $25,000,” he said to McDonald’s representative Brian Wong.

Ayuyu said Wong just so happened to be visiting Saipan and thanked him for agreeing to bring the money raised to Ronald McDonald House Charities.

“I just really asked him to take it to Hawaii as I want to save money on DHL or all that sort of stuff. So he’s my free transporter,” he joked.

In a more serious note, Ayuyu continued, “I hope you will take the check and give it to the House and put the money to good use and help those kids out there that are less fortunate than us. We want to let them know that despite their suffering we as a community will do everything we can to support them.”

Aside from Atalig and Togawa winning the championship flight and women’s flight, respectively, other winners in the medal play tournament were Victor Salas (A flight), Domingo Atalig (B flight), Lester Manglona (C flight), Joe “Kamikaze” Camacho (senior flight), and Nick Sablan (super senior flight).

In the closest to the pin, the winners were Ki Soo Kim in hole No. 3 (5’4”), Camacho in hole No. 7 (8’), Joe Sasamoto in hole No. 13 (11’3”), and Joe Crisostomo in hole No. 17 (8’83”). Larry Philip had the most accurate drive in hole No. 9 (half an inch), while Shine Tenorio had the longest drive in hole No. 18 (283 yards).

Established in 1987, the Ronald McDonald House Charities has helped over 38,000 families from the CNMI, Guam, Federated States of Micronesia, Republic of Marshall Islands, Palau, and Hawaii. It’s not directly affiliated with McDonald’s Corp. or any of its restaurants and relies heavily on the support of the community to continue delivering services for those in need.