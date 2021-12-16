995 recovered cases; 99 new cases; 14 hospitalized

How to have a safe holiday season during the COVID-19 pandemic
Posted on Dec 17 2021
The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. announced yesterday that 99 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed from surveillance and travel testing on Dec. 14, bringing the CNMI’s total to 2,117.

The new cases—two from travel testing and 97 from surveillance testing— have since been isolated and being actively monitored, said CHCC.

As of Dec. 14, CHCC said there have been 995 recovered cases, 828 active cases, and three COVID-19-related deaths since Oct. 28. As of Dec. 15, there are 14 active hospitalizations. By vaccination status of the 14, nine are unvaccinated and five are vaccinated. One of the 14 is on a ventilator.

Of the 99 new cases, 64 were found through contact tracing and 35 through community-based testing. The vaccination statuses of all cases were pending verification as of yesterday afternoon, said CHCC.

For testing efforts, CHCC said that 566 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Dec. 14 comprising travel and surveillance testing. CHCC noted, however, that this number does not include numbers on the COVID-19 antigen testing conducted by the Department of Fire & Emergency Medical Services at select fire stations. In the CNMI, registering for testing can be done at https://covidtesting.chcc.health.

In Guam, one more person was died from COVID-19-related causes, according to the latest release from the territory’s Joint Information Center.

Guam’s 270th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Nov. 3, 2021. The patient was a 76-year-old female, unvaccinated. She tested positive on Sept. 25, 2021. 

“Jeff, Josh, and I hold her family and friends in our hearts as we pray for their solace,” said Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “While we prepare for the Christmas holiday, we must continue to keep those we’ve lost in our thoughts. Be there for one another, to console each other, safely.”

Safe holiday season

In order to ensure a safe holiday season even as the CNMI continues to see an increasing number of positive cases, CHCC chief executive officer Esther L. Muña advises the community to get vaccinated and practice the 3 W’s: wash your hands, watch your distance, and wear a face covering.

“We really want to again [emphasize that] if you’re not vaccinated, full-vaccination is [one] key to having a safe holiday. …We want [you] to spend time with your family, and the best way to do that right now is [avoiding] the spread. …We want everyone to protect each other,” said Muña last week.

She pointed out that caring about one another is an important value in the CNMI’s traditions and culture. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, caring for one another in these times is done through practicing public health mitigation measures, she added.

“That’s always been our tradition, our culture. Let’s do it. Let’s help each other. …Being fully vaccinated and practicing the 3 W’s [is] the way to protect each other, so let’s do it all together, and I can believe we can all have safe family [gatherings] and enjoy the holidays without putting someone at risk,” she added.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
