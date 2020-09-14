26 players make grade

By
|
Posted on Sep 15 2020
Share

Phoenix Gross is among the players selected to join the fall class of the Northern Mariana Islands Football Association’s Junior National Academy. (Contributed Photo)

After a series of tryouts, the fall class of the Northern Mariana Islands Football Association’s Junior National Academy has been completed with 26 players making up the select pool.

Siblings Kaye and Mark Costales led the list and are joined by fellow TanHoldings Football Club players Kohjiro Goto, Terel Hix, Daniel Sano, Julie Chavez, and Matty Angeles. Rounding out the elite group are Kanoa Football Club’s Valerie Estella, Paul Lizama, Tyrone James Manipon, and Arstin Tagabuel; Matansa Football Club’s Yutaka Kadokura and Nolan Ngewakl; MP United Football Club’s Akeen Edvalson, Taiga Namai-Scoffins, Jack Raho, Moshe Sikkel, and Henry and Stephan Yeom; Paire Football Club’s Mary Devine Amog, Phoenix Sapphire Gross, Justidy Mizutani, and Caurie Stafller; Southern United Football Club’s Michael Elayda; and Wynona Julene Blas.

“The NMIFA is pleased to name the members of the Junior National Academy Fall 2020 Team. Congratulations! We are very happy to see a great number of participants and their best efforts during the tryouts,” JNA head coach Jersh Angeles said.

Players in the U12 age group participate in a scrimmage during a tryout session for the fall class of the Northern Mariana Islands Football Association’s Junior National Academy last month at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville. (Contributed Photo)

JNA is one of NMIFA’s grassroots programs and is designed for players in the 10 to 12 age group. Players are picked from a group that joined the five-part series of tryouts and those who belonged to the spring class, which had its training sessions cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Players selected for the fall class will be prepared for higher-level competitions and national team training system, as they are scheduled to train starting this Thursday until December. One more training session is slated for this month (Sept. 24) at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville from 4pm to 6pm, while there will be five sessions next month (Oct. 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29). The last five practice sessions are set for Nov. 5, 12, and 19 and Dec. 3 and 10.

“Please continue supporting your child/children by providing them nutritious meals, keeping them hydrated, and making them sleep at least eight hours the night before the training so they can perform well and avoid any injuries,” said Angeles.

The class’ training sessions will strictly follow health and safety measures that both NMIFA and the CNMI government set in support of the CNMI’s campaign against the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Two players battle for possession during last month’s tryout for the fall class of the Northern Mariana Islands Football Association’s Junior National Academy at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville. (Contributed Photo)

New tryouts
Meanwhile, the NMIFA will hold tryouts for a new JNA class—this time for an all-female squad.

The first trial is scheduled for Sept. 17, while the second and last is for Sept. 24 and both tryouts will run from 4pm to 6pm at the NMISTC.

Interested players must be born between 2008 and 2010 to be eligible and are required to present a copy of the negative test results for COVID-19.

For more information, contact Angeles at 235-0171 or send email to jangeles@nmifa.com.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

September 2020

TAGA Plus

July - September 2020 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 3, 2020

Posted On Sep 03 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 7, 2020

Posted On Aug 07 2020

Community Briefs - July 28, 2020

Posted On Jul 28 2020

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Gulf Fritillary: Passion for butterflies

Posted On Sep 10 2020
TanHoldings

TanHoldings launches employee anti-littering campaign

Posted On Sep 10 2020

Let’s talk crap: How fecal waste contaminates CNMI waters

Posted On Sep 03 2020

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

September 15, 2020, 6:33 AM
Clear
Clear
27°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 1 m/s N
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:06 AM
sunset: 6:18 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune