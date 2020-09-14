NMC awarded $1.5M grant to advance STEM education

By
|
Posted on Sep 15 2020

Tag: ,
Share

Northern Marianas College announced yesterday that it has been awarded a $1.5-million grant to advance science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education and career exploration through its Project PROA program. The grant, which will be awarded over the next five years, will also provide financial literacy education to students and their families.

Project PROA is a federally-funded program under the U.S. Department of Education’s Asian American Native American Pacific Islander Serving Institutions Program.

This is the second time that NMC is receiving this five-year grant. The original five-year grant was awarded back in 2015 and helped to provide important student services and assistance.

“We are thankful for this notification from the U.S. Department of Education and look forward to expanding the services that our students can access to succeed in the priority areas identified by the grant,” NMC interim president Frankie Eliptico said.

Project PROA program provides free academic tutoring and college mentoring to high school and college students, and holds academic and cultural activities and workshops; the program also holds an annual summer bridge program which helps high school students successfully transition to college. Additionally, the program purchased Achieve 3000 to support the college’s students in developmental English courses.

“Project PROA’s mentoring and tutoring has really helped me to succeed in all my college classes. The services they provided allowed me to smoothly navigate my way through my academic courses as well as open up new experiences for me as a participant and later on as a Project PROA tutor,” said Nathan Angui, NMC Class of 2019 and former Project PROA tutor.

The program is staffed by Hedwig Hofschneider, director; Malyssa Castro, program coordinator; Kyanna Tenorio, administrative assistant; Maria Aguon, Tinian site coordinator; Diana Hocog, acting Rota site coordinator; and 17 student tutors and mentors.

The primary population served by the program are Chamorro and Carolinian students; however, as a federally-funded program, Project PROA assists all enrolled students. The program serves students on Saipan, Tinian and Rota and is housed at NMC.

NMC was first granted an award to begin Project PROA in 2015, but due to Typhoon Soudelor, the program did not begin until August 2016.

The Project PROA team, with support from NMC grants manager William Torres, received assistance from NMC’s Office of Institutional Effectiveness, Financial Aid Office, Office of Institutional Advancement, and other departments on campus to help prepare the grant application for submission. Additionally, PSS’s Office of Curriculum and Instruction provided data support.

NMC also received letters of support from the Office of the CNMI Governor,  Office of Delegate Gregorio Kilili Sablan, the offices of the CNMI Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives, the education committee chairmen of the CNMI House of Representatives and Senate (Rep. Roman Benavente and Sen. Justo Quitugua), the PSS Commissioner of Education, the Public School System, the Department of Community and Cultural Affairs, the Carolinian Affairs Office, the Indigenous Affairs Office, the Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality, 500 Sails, and the Micronesian Islands Nature Alliance. (NMC)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

NMC has rise in enrollment

Posted On Aug 28 2020
, By
0

NMC nursing graduates pass NCLEX-RN Exam

Posted On Aug 27 2020
, By
0

PSS working on recruiting NMC nursing students before the start of school year

Posted On Aug 18 2020
, By
0

NMC’s classes migrate online

Posted On Aug 18 2020
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

September 2020

TAGA Plus

July - September 2020 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 3, 2020

Posted On Sep 03 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 7, 2020

Posted On Aug 07 2020

Community Briefs - July 28, 2020

Posted On Jul 28 2020

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Gulf Fritillary: Passion for butterflies

Posted On Sep 10 2020
TanHoldings

TanHoldings launches employee anti-littering campaign

Posted On Sep 10 2020

Let’s talk crap: How fecal waste contaminates CNMI waters

Posted On Sep 03 2020

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

September 15, 2020, 5:02 PM
Cloudy
Cloudy
28°C
real feel: 30°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 4 m/s E
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:06 AM
sunset: 6:18 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune