2nd suspected COVID-19 turns up negative

By
|
Posted on Mar 09 2020
Share

The second specimen that the Commonwealth Health Care Corp. sent to a laboratory in Hawaii has been confirmed negative for COVID-19.

In a statement that CHCC released last March 5, it said that the patient in this case was considered a suspect of “low priority” since he or she did not meet the full U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention case definition of a COVID-19 infection. Still, just to be on the safe side, CHCC sent a specimen sample to the Hawaii laboratory as a precautionary measure to protect the community.

CHCC saw its first suspected case of a COVID-19 infection last Feb. 10 and submitted a specimen for testing to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention laboratory in Atlanta, Georgia. The patient was a suspect of low priority and did not meet the CDC case definition of COVID-19.

Eleven days later, CHCC received confirmation from CDC that the sample tested negative for the coronavirus. According to Zoe Travis, CHCC spokesperson, the CNMI still remains COVID-19-free.

According to Saipan Tribune archives, Travis stated that CHCC will continue to take precautionary measures to ensure the safety of the community and that they are readily prepared should the CNMI see its first confirmed case of COVID-19.

Travis also advises the community to continue to be cautious and protect yourself and others against this virus and other illnesses. Common symptoms for COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath/difficulty breathing.

If you have a symptom, even if you know that it’s not coronavirus and not sure what it is, it is still advised that you wash your hands for at least 20 seconds or used an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, avoid close contact with people who are sick, stay home when you are sick, cover your cough/sneeze with a tissue and properly dispose of it, and clean and disinfect touched objects and surfaces frequently.

Justine Nauta Nauta
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

February 2020

TAGA Plus

January - March 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - March 8, 2020

Posted On Mar 09 2020

Community Briefs - March 4, 2020

Posted On Mar 04 2020

Community Briefs - February 28, 2020

Posted On Feb 28 2020

Life and Style

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Miyako chef wins ‘Good Taste Series Competition’

Posted On Aug 02 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

March 9, 2020, 6:33 PM
Sunny
Sunny
28°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 64%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:28 AM
sunset: 6:26 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune