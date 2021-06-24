3 accused of forging driver’s license

By
|
Posted on Jun 25 2021
Share

The U.S government is accusing three individuals of helping produce fake CNMI driver’s licenses.

The three were separately charged in the U.S District Court for the NMI with conspiring to produce falsified CNMI driver’s licenses.

According to court documents, the three—Chun Li, Bernadita Antoni Zata, and Margarito Cortez Villafuerte—are each charged with one count of conspiracy to unlawfully produce an identification document.

Li was charged following the most recent forging incident, Jan. 19, 2019. The district court appointed Robert Torres to represent Li, who is set for a hearing on July 7.

A court date has yet to be set for the other two defendants, Zata and Villafuerte.

Court documents stated that back on June 21, 2017, Villafuerte conspired with an individual, identified as B.S., to produce a sham CNMI driver’s license.

The federal court appointed Steven Pixley to represent Villafuerte, but, as of Wednesday afternoon, no hearing had been scheduled for the his appearance in court.

As for Zata, she allegedly conspired and agreed with another person identified as B.S. to produce a CNMI driver’s license back on Feb. 16, 2017. Torres was also appointed to represent Zata in the proceedings but no hearing had been scheduled for her appearance in court.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

April - June 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

June 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

hospital

Comments sought on ‘no action’ plan for WWII-era hospital dump in Talafofo

Posted On Jun 24 2021
bio repository

UOG Biorepository receives 30,000-specimen coral collection

Posted On Jun 24 2021
ocean

Learning is fun at the Ocean Fair

Posted On Jun 17 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community Briefs- June 24, 2021

Posted On Jun 24 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 18, 2021

Posted On Jun 18 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 15, 2021

Posted On Jun 15 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

June 25, 2021, 6:43 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
28°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 3 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:49 AM
sunset: 6:50 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune