3 accused of forging driver’s license

The U.S government is accusing three individuals of helping produce fake CNMI driver’s licenses.

The three were separately charged in the U.S District Court for the NMI with conspiring to produce falsified CNMI driver’s licenses.

According to court documents, the three—Chun Li, Bernadita Antoni Zata, and Margarito Cortez Villafuerte—are each charged with one count of conspiracy to unlawfully produce an identification document.

Li was charged following the most recent forging incident, Jan. 19, 2019. The district court appointed Robert Torres to represent Li, who is set for a hearing on July 7.

A court date has yet to be set for the other two defendants, Zata and Villafuerte.

Court documents stated that back on June 21, 2017, Villafuerte conspired with an individual, identified as B.S., to produce a sham CNMI driver’s license.

The federal court appointed Steven Pixley to represent Villafuerte, but, as of Wednesday afternoon, no hearing had been scheduled for the his appearance in court.

As for Zata, she allegedly conspired and agreed with another person identified as B.S. to produce a CNMI driver’s license back on Feb. 16, 2017. Torres was also appointed to represent Zata in the proceedings but no hearing had been scheduled for her appearance in court.