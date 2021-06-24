IPI remains on top of settlement payments

Imperial Pacific International LLC reports that it is on top of its settlement payments with the U.S Department of Labor.

According to IPI’s 23rd status report that it filed in the U.S. District Court for the NMI last Monday, no settlement payment was due during the reporting period, with IPI’s next settlement payment due on Thursday, July 1.

IPI has been up to date with its settlement payments with USDOL, successfully making payments from April to June totaling $492,810.24.

According to Saipan Tribune archives, instead of entering into a receivership, District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona had ordered IPI and former IPI chair Cui Li Jie to purge their contempt by paying $1,182,793 owed as back wages under the 2019 consent judgment.

The total amount owed under that consent judgment was $3,360,000.

IPI had paid a total of $1,929,425.28 toward the consent judgment from March 2019 to March 2021 and the remaining balance was $1,430,574 plus $47,856 wages owed, for a total amount of $1,478,430.

According to a modified consent judgment, IPI was ordered to make incremental monthly payments of $164,270.08 from April 1, 2021, to Dec. 1, 2021, for a total amount of $1,478,430.72.

IPI was also ordered to file weekly status updates regarding its progress in purging contempt, and in paying the remaining amounts in the consent judgment as well as unpaid wages.

IPI has also kept up with current employee payrolls.

On Friday, June 18, payroll was issued by IPI without issue and IPI’s next payroll is to be distributed on July 2.

Currently, there are no changes to report regarding the employees’ housing and food as well as repatriation, IPI reported.

Construction work at the Imperial Pacific Resort in Garapan remains suspended as ordered by the court, the status report stated.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
