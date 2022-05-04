3 ex-employees to settle lawsuit vs. supermarket

By
|
Posted on May 05 2022

Tag:
Share

Three employees who accused a supermarket in San Antonio last year of labor violations and trafficking have reached a settlement agreement in the case.

The complainants, through their lawyers, Joseph Horey and Michael Dotts, told the U.S District Court for the NMI last Tuesday that they will soon be asking the court to dismiss their lawsuit as part of the settlement.

“The settlement agreement provides for the parties to file a stipulated dismissal of this action upon the occurrence of a condition, which condition they have agreed will occur on or before May 22, 2022,” Horey said. “The settlement agreement also calls for the court to maintain jurisdiction of this matter in order to enforce the terms of the agreement.”

According to Saipan Tribune archives, Md. Ashiquzzaman, Mir Fozle Mehedi, and Md. Sazedul Islam sued Mir Corp. (doing business as Toha Supermarket) last September for allegedly failing to pay them the wages they were promised and for allegedly confiscating their passports so they couldn’t work anywhere else.

Ashiquzzaman was employed at Toha Supermarket as a butcher from July 2016 to December 2018. Mehedi was employed as a maintenance worker and farmer from September 2016 to June 2017. Islam was employed doing a variety of jobs from 2015 to March 2021.

They allege that Mir Corp. paid them at a rate of less than $6.05 per hour, which is significantly lower than the current minimum wage and lower than promised in their CNMI-Only CW-1 visa petition. 

As for the trafficking allegations, the plaintiffs allege that Mir Corp. “confiscated their passports in an “attempt to prevent or restrict…plaintiffs’ liberty to move or travel in order to maintain their labor services.” 

Mir Corp. also allegedly collected recruitment fees from them in the amount of at least $10,000 upon the representation that they would work in good jobs and earn salaries of up to $2,000 per month and obtain permanent residency.

Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats. Contact Leigh at leigh_gases@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

0

Dr. Stearns settles case; lawsuit is dismissed

Posted On May 04 2022
, By
AMP
0

AMP wants lawsuit dismissed

Posted On Mar 15 2022
, By
Birnbrich Horey
0

‘Immunity clause inapplicable in lawsuit against JGO’

Posted On Feb 28 2022
, By
0

JGO: Torres’ request for non-NMI judge to hear his lawsuit is absurd

Posted On Jan 13 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

Precinct 5 lawmakers hold 3rd Kagman Trash Drop-off

Posted On Apr 28 2022
environment

Share your vision for Laolao Bay and Achugao watersheds

Posted On Apr 28 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 28, 2022

Posted On Apr 28 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 22, 2022

Posted On Apr 22 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 21, 2022

Posted On Apr 21 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

May 5, 2022, 6:33 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 9 m/s E
wind gusts: 9 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 5:52 AM
sunset: 6:35 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune