Flor Jones tops CWGA annual tourney

By
|
Posted on May 05 2022

Tag:
Share

Flor Jones, sitting right, joins other CNMI Women’s Golf Association members during the club’s season-ending, two-day CWGA Annual Tournament held last April 9 and 10 at the Laolao Bay Golf & Resort.(CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Flor Jones won the CNMI Women’s Golf Association’s season-ending, two-day CWGA Annual Tournament held last April 9 and 10 at the Laolao Bay Golf & Resort.

The 45-year-old co-owner of Top Shelf Wine & Spirits shot a two-round total of 172 to hold back runner-up Sherlyn Jones and third placer Yuko Togawa who submitted totals of 174 and 175, respectively.

The Manila-born but Mindanao, Philippines-raised Jones said she really prepared herself for the season-ending CWGA tournament.

“I had been looking forward to this tournament for months. I even made sure with my family that we didn’t have any off-island conflicts. I love the CWGA group and was really hoping to do well.”

The December ace said she spent a lot of time at the range working on her short game, especially her putting, and it really paid off that weekend.

Flor Jones poses in hole No. 6 beside her company’s banner during the two-day CWGA Annual Tournament held last April 9 and 10 at the Laolao Bay Golf & Resort.(CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

“I thought I might have a chance at low net, but I never thought I would play good enough to get low gross as well. I guess my high handicap will be adjusted for the next tournament!”

Jones said Mother Nature really didn’t cooperate during the CWGA tourney weekend.

“The weather was a challenge. It was very windy and you can tell by the scores of some of our lower handicap players that it really had an effect on our games. I guess the good thing about all that wind was it was cooler than normal and thankfully, it didn’t rain all weekend.”

Jones, who started playing the sport in 2006 but only took it seriously five years ago, dedicated her win in the annual CWGA tournament to none other than her ever supportive husband.

“It’s hard to dedicate this win to any one person. I suppose my husband should get an honorable mention for introducing me to golf and I want to send a shout out to those women representing the CNMI in the upcoming Mini Games—they are working so hard! I guess I would dedicate this win to the organizers of the CWGA for all the hard work they put in every month making these events happen. I always have a great time!”

CWGA would like to thank the following sponsors for making its season-ending tournament a success: Laolao Bay Golf &  Resort, Kingfisher Golf Links, Hyatt Regency Saipan, Crown Plaza Hotel, Country House Restaurant, Westco, Marpac, Takagi & Associates, Wushin LP Gas CNMI, Grandvrio Resort, Coral Ocean Resort, Kuri-ta Restaurant, IT&E, Star Water, Himawari Restaurant, McDonald’s Saipan and Guam, and TASI Tours.

Jones incidentally also won the April tournament with her Day 1 score of net 69 built around a gross score of 84 (45-44).

CWGA will hold its May tournament on May 14 at the Kingfisher Golf Links in Talafofo.

The club continues to look for new members as the new season continues. For those interested in becoming a member of CWGA or for more information, contact CWGA president Yuko Togawa at 287-9856, vice president Lorraine Babauta at 287-0621, or treasurer Lou Kim at 783-7317.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

CWGA
0

Jeong wins first ever CWGA monthly tourney

Posted On Feb 18 2022
, By
cwga
0

Sherlyn Jones wins 1st CWGA tourney of 2022

Posted On Jan 12 2022
, By
0

Flor Jones wins CWGA’s December tourney

Posted On Dec 23 2021
, By
cwga
0

Hyun with back-to-back wins in CWGA

Posted On Oct 14 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

Precinct 5 lawmakers hold 3rd Kagman Trash Drop-off

Posted On Apr 28 2022
environment

Share your vision for Laolao Bay and Achugao watersheds

Posted On Apr 28 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 28, 2022

Posted On Apr 28 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 22, 2022

Posted On Apr 22 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 21, 2022

Posted On Apr 21 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

May 5, 2022, 6:38 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 9 m/s E
wind gusts: 9 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 5:52 AM
sunset: 6:35 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune