Flor Jones tops CWGA annual tourney

Flor Jones won the CNMI Women’s Golf Association’s season-ending, two-day CWGA Annual Tournament held last April 9 and 10 at the Laolao Bay Golf & Resort.

The 45-year-old co-owner of Top Shelf Wine & Spirits shot a two-round total of 172 to hold back runner-up Sherlyn Jones and third placer Yuko Togawa who submitted totals of 174 and 175, respectively.

The Manila-born but Mindanao, Philippines-raised Jones said she really prepared herself for the season-ending CWGA tournament.

“I had been looking forward to this tournament for months. I even made sure with my family that we didn’t have any off-island conflicts. I love the CWGA group and was really hoping to do well.”

The December ace said she spent a lot of time at the range working on her short game, especially her putting, and it really paid off that weekend.

“I thought I might have a chance at low net, but I never thought I would play good enough to get low gross as well. I guess my high handicap will be adjusted for the next tournament!”

Jones said Mother Nature really didn’t cooperate during the CWGA tourney weekend.

“The weather was a challenge. It was very windy and you can tell by the scores of some of our lower handicap players that it really had an effect on our games. I guess the good thing about all that wind was it was cooler than normal and thankfully, it didn’t rain all weekend.”

Jones, who started playing the sport in 2006 but only took it seriously five years ago, dedicated her win in the annual CWGA tournament to none other than her ever supportive husband.

“It’s hard to dedicate this win to any one person. I suppose my husband should get an honorable mention for introducing me to golf and I want to send a shout out to those women representing the CNMI in the upcoming Mini Games—they are working so hard! I guess I would dedicate this win to the organizers of the CWGA for all the hard work they put in every month making these events happen. I always have a great time!”

CWGA would like to thank the following sponsors for making its season-ending tournament a success: Laolao Bay Golf & Resort, Kingfisher Golf Links, Hyatt Regency Saipan, Crown Plaza Hotel, Country House Restaurant, Westco, Marpac, Takagi & Associates, Wushin LP Gas CNMI, Grandvrio Resort, Coral Ocean Resort, Kuri-ta Restaurant, IT&E, Star Water, Himawari Restaurant, McDonald’s Saipan and Guam, and TASI Tours.

Jones incidentally also won the April tournament with her Day 1 score of net 69 built around a gross score of 84 (45-44).

CWGA will hold its May tournament on May 14 at the Kingfisher Golf Links in Talafofo.

The club continues to look for new members as the new season continues. For those interested in becoming a member of CWGA or for more information, contact CWGA president Yuko Togawa at 287-9856, vice president Lorraine Babauta at 287-0621, or treasurer Lou Kim at 783-7317.