3 lifters debut in Oceania meet

By
|
Posted on Oct 21 2020
Share

Aaron Pamintuan, seen here competing in a local event early this year at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multipurpose Hall, was one of the three CNMI weightlifters who debuted in the 2020-2021 Oceania Weightlifting Federation League Email Tournament. (Saipan Tribune)

Three weightlifters represented the CNMI in the fourth round of the 2020-2021 Oceania Weightlifting Federation League Email Tournament held last Oct. 2 and 3.

David Barnhouse, Joshua Mettao, and Aaron Pamintuan suited up for the Commonwealth and Pacific Team 2 in the men’s division and were pitted against the second-running Australia Team. Barnhouse, who won three golds medals in the 2014 Micronesian Games in Pohnpei, had the best total among the three CNMI weightlifters and second best in Pacific Team 2 with his 222 kg. He had 102 kg in snatch and 120 in the clean and jerk. The Commonwealth belt was just slightly behind Pacific Team 2 top finisher Quentin Mattei of New Caledonia, as the latter recorded 223 kg (100 kg in snatch and 123 kg in clean and jerk).

Mettao had a total of 185 kg after his 85 kg in snatch and 100 kg in clean and jerk, while Pamintuan’s 75 in snatch and 94 kg in clean and jerk gave him 169 kg. Mettao, Pamintuan, and Barnhouse joined the 2020-2021 Oceania Weightlifting Federation League Email Tournament for the first time, as the CNMI was represented by Leo Apelo and Deion Sabino in the first three rounds and Brandon Regis in the second. In the women’s division, Antonette Labausa and Raegine Camacho competed in two out of the first three rounds, but missed the fourth where Guam’s Jacinta Sumagaysay emerged as the top performer for Pacific Team 2 after registering 185 kg.

The OWF competition is a virtual tournament being held in celebration of the group’s 40th anniversary and will run for seven rounds with the event that started in July wrapping up in January 2021. Each round, two countries are pitted against each other (men’s and women’s divisions combined), but in the CNMI’s case, it combined with weightlifters from New Caledonia, Palau, and Guam due to lack of enough participants to form Pacific Team 2. Pacific Team 1, on the other hand, is made up of weightlifters from the Cook Islands, Tahiti, Wallis & Futuna, Tonga, and Niue. Kiribati, Samoa, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, New Zealand, Fiji, and Australia have their own squads.

In this file photo, David Barnhouse competes in a local tournament held at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multipurpose Hall. (Contributed Photo)

The Aussies defeated Pacific Team 2 in the fourth round, 2,309.76 kg-1,240.55 kg. Each team’s scores were determined by subtracting the squad’s total bodyweight from the aggregate total (the 14 members combined record in snatch and clean and jerk).

With the victory, Australia kept the No. 2 spot in the team standings, tying New Zealand and Kiribati, as the three squads hold identical 3-1 records. Samoa is still on top of the field with its unbeaten 4-0 mark, while Nauru (2-2), Pacific Team 1 (2-2), PNG (2-2), Solomon Islands (1-3), Fiji (0-4), and Pacific Team 2 (0-4) complete the rankings.

Samoa won the battle of undefeated teams in Round 4 after outclassing New Zealand, 2,721.33 kg-2,094.50 kg. In other fourth round results, Nauru downed Kiribati, PNG edged the Solomon Islands, and Pacific Team 1 beat Fiji.

Meanwhile, Round 5 of the virtual meet will be held on Oct. 30 and 31 with Samoa hoping to extend its streak when it faces Kiribati. Other pairings in the fifth round are New Zealand vs Solomon Islands; Australia vs PNG; Pacific Team 1 vs Nauru; and Pacific Team 2 vs Fiji.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2020

TAGA Plus

July - September 2020 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 19, 2020

Posted On Oct 19 2020

Community Briefs - October 14, 2020

Posted On Oct 14 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 8, 2020

Posted On Oct 08 2020

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Saving our Corals: Eyes of the Reef Marianas

Posted On Oct 15 2020

A big passion for plants

Posted On Oct 08 2020

In cleaning up the island, every small action counts

Posted On Sep 24 2020

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

October 21, 2020, 1:27 PM
Sunny
Sunny
32°C
real feel: 38°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 67%
wind speed: 5 m/s E
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 8
sunrise: 6:10 AM
sunset: 5:53 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune