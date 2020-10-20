Court maintains Teregeyo’s conditional release

The federal court has maintained the conditional release of Vickilyn Ramonica Manglona Teregeyo, a defendant in a methamphetamine case, who admitted to violating the conditions of her probation.

Despite the recommendation of the U.S Probation Office to revoke Tereggeyo’s supervised release, U.S District Court of the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona did not do so, mainly because the defendant admitted to violating the conditions of her probation and explained why she violated them.

However, Manglona granted the request of the probation officer to order Teregeyo to stay away from or to have no contact with Lucas Manglona.

At a hearing last week, Manglona noted that Teregeyo admitted she violated the conditions of her probation and admonished the defendant.

According to Saipan Tribune archives, U.S probation officer Gregory Arriola asked the District Court for the NMI to summon Teregeyo to appear at a hearing and to answer why her supervised release should not be revoked.

Teregeyo, according to Arriola, tampered with the sweat patch applied on her on Aug. 24, 2020. Then on Aug. 25, 2020, he said, Teregeyo submitted a diluted urine sample.

Arriola said the defendant tested positive for use of methamphetamine or “ice” on Aug. 25 and Aug. 28, 2020.

Teregeyo claimed that Lucas Manglona, a former federal offender, had offered her “asiga,” or salt, which turned out to be mixed with “ice.”

Teregeyo was convicted in Guam of the offense of drug user in possession of firearm and ammunition. She was allowed by the federal court to serve her probation in the CNMI.

On May 24, 2019, Teregeyo was sentenced by District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances M. Tydingco-Gatewood to time served—12 months and 18 days—and three years of supervised release, which is set to expire on May 23, 2022.

