3-month-old boy among 5 COVID-related deaths in Guam

Posted on Oct 29 2021

Guam has recorded five more COVID-19-related deaths, with two deaths reported last Wednesday, and three reported yesterday.

The Guam Joint Information Center said that the island’s 231st and 232nd COVID-19-related deaths occurred on Oct. 27 at the Guam Memorial Hospital.

The 231st case was an unvaccinated 41-year-old female. She tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 27 and was pronounced dead on arrival at GMH on Oct. 27.

The 232nd case was an unvaccinated 57-year-old female with underlying health conditions. She tested positive on Sept. 22 and was pronounced dead at GMH on Oct. 27.

The 233rd COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City on Oct. 24, 2021. The patient was an 89-year-old female, vaccinated, with underlying health conditions. She tested positive on Oct. 24. 

The 234th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at GRMC on Oct. 27, 2021. The patient was a 67-year-old male, unvaccinated, with underlying health conditions. He tested positive on Oct. 27. 

The 235th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam on Oct. 27, 2021. The patient was a 3-month-old male. He tested positive on Oct. 27.

Also on Wednesday, JIC reported that, as of 5pm, there are currently 50 individuals in Guam who are hospitalized with COVID-19.

Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Wednesday gave her condolences and said that the Guam community “cannot forget the basics” of preventing the spread of COVID-19.

“The heartache from this kind of loss continues as the virus continues to make itself present, and to those who are in grief, [first gentleman Jeff Cook, Guam Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio, and I] extend our deepest sympathies. To control the spread, our community is doing all it can to get vaccinated, but we cannot forget the basics: wear your mask around others outside of your household and practice social distancing,” she said.

The next day, she issued the following statement: “Josh, Jeff, and I pray for the families and their healing while they go through this undoubtedly alarming shock of loss. Check in on loved ones now more than ever and watch them for emergency warning signs and symptoms if you know someone who is sick or has COVID-19.”

Joshua Santos | Reporter
