King-Hinds unsure about run for delegate but keeps option open

Oct 29 2021

Although Kimberlyn King-Hinds is not sure at this point whether to run as a CNMI delegate to the U.S. Congress, she is not closing her doors to that option.

King-Hinds, who is a lawyer and is the Commonwealth Ports Authority board chair, said yesterday she is not sure at this point whether running for the delegate post is the best use of her skills for the CNMI.

“In politics, I’ve learned to never say never and that’s the best answer I can give right now,” she said in response to Saipan Tribune’s question whether she has decided to run as delegate. The position is currently occupied by incumbent Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (Ind-MP), who has already announced his intent to seek re-election.

Sablan also notified the NMI Democratic Party of his intent to run under the party for the November 2022 election.

King-Hinds said her parents encouraged her to go to school and come back to give back and that’s what she’s been doing, and that many people have asked her to step up to the plate and give back by running for public office.

“My first thought has always been: Is running for office the best use of me for the community?” the CPA chair said.

She said she has so many things on her plate right now that are all works in progress, whether it be at CPA, Tinian, or completing her promise to build a new resilient church.

“I am a believer that we are a stronger CNMI when we spend our time fighting for each other, instead of against each other,” King-Hinds said.

She said she loves the CNMI and will always put the Commonwealth first.

Ferdie De La Torre
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

