3 Pacific lawmakers meet with scholars’ group in Washington

WASHINGTON, D.C—Delegates Uifa’atali Amata Radewagen (R-AS), Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (D-MP), and James Moylan (R-GU) along with former delegate Robert Underwood, met Wednesday with Asia Pacific Islander American Scholars to discuss the educational needs for Pacific Islanders throughout the United States and higher education.

“I appreciate the good work and education goals of the APIA Scholars program, this discussion with their leadership team, and the commitment to education of my colleagues, Congressman Sablan and Congressman Moylan,” said Radewagen. “Our Pacific Islander youth can face geographic and economic obstacles to higher education. It’s important to continue to build better access, and keep encouraging our young people from the islands or our islander communities here in the U.S. with educational possibilities.”

APIA Scholars is a nonprofit focused on opportunities and student success rates for Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander students, including partnering with Asian American and NHPI-Serving Institutions and what factors can remove financial barriers and increase success rates in both studies and careers. (PR)