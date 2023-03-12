Man sued for non-payment of lease and neglecting residence

By
|
Posted on Mar 13 2023
Share

A couple has filed a lawsuit in Superior Court against a local businessman who allegedly breached his lease agreement for failing to make payments, and leaving the residence in a state of disrepair after the lease was terminated.

Former Supreme Court chief justice Jose Dela Cruz and his wife, Rita Dela Cruz, are suing Gabriel F. Boyer, a businessman on Saipan, alleging breach of contract and unjust enrichment.

According to the lawsuit, Boyer is accused of not paying rent pursuant to a lease agreement, and for surrendering the residence in a state of disrepair.

The couple, through attorney Robert T. Torres, is asking the court to issue an order awarding them damages in the amount of $58,958.11 for unpaid rent, cost of repair of the premises, and cost to replace missing office furniture.

The residence in dispute is the Rita Building in Garapan.

The suit states that on Sept. 16, 2009, Boyer and the Dela Cruzes executed a lease of improved real property for the premises, with a lease term of 35 years commencing on Oct. 1, 2008, and ending on Sept. 30, 2044, at a rate of $3,000 per month with incremental increases of 10% for each five-year period following the initial five years of the lease.

The plaintiffs allege that Boyer failed to pay any rent for the months of December 2020 through April 2021, totaling $18,150.

A clause within the lease agreement states that the plaintiffs can unilaterally terminate the lease upon non-payment of rental when due and within 15 days of a notice of default and failure to cure, or within 30 days of a notice of default for breach or default.

Boyer was served with a notice of default of lease agreement on Jan. 25, 2021.

Subsequently, on March 23, 2021, the plaintiffs issued a notice of termination of lease agreement that was recorded in the Commonwealth Recorder on April 19, 2021.

Boyer surrendered the premises in April 2021.

However, Boyer allegedly left the premises in complete disarray by stripping off all improvements and repairs from the Rita Building and neglecting to secure all facilities from looting or exposure to natural elements.

“As a result of this neglect, Rita Building was left in a state of disrepair and the structural integrity of the premises has been compromised, resulting in the plaintiffs expending substantial repair costs and expenses in the amount totalling $5,808.11,” Torres said.

In addition, after further inspection of the premises, the plaintiffs allegedly discovered that the original office furniture belonging to the plaintiffs had been removed from the premises.

The office furniture has not been located, found, or returned to the plaintiffs and the estimated total cost of replacing the office furniture is $35,000.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the lowest, how optimistic are you about the prospects of the CNMI economy this year?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

March 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 8, 2023

Posted On Mar 08 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 27, 2023

Posted On Feb 27 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 23, 2023

Posted On Feb 23 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

March 13, 2023, 1:37 PM
Sunny
Sunny
29°C
real feel: 36°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 71%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 10
sunrise: 6:26 AM
sunset: 6:27 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune