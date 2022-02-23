3-time NMSA Athlete of the Year needs help

Share











Three-time Northern Marianas Sports Association Male Athlete of the Year Ketson “Jack” Kabiriel has a March 2 scheduled surgery in Los Angeles to help cure his stage 2 oral cancer, but his family needs help to pay the some of the medical costs.

To this end, Kabiriel’s wife, Pat, has opened a gofundme account to raise money for the multi-sports athlete, who is a legend in the islands’ running circles and most recently represented the CNMI in triathlon and va’a.

In her post on the crowd-funding website, Pat said Kabiriel was diagnosed with stage 2 oral cancer last December.

“Everything took a turn on our life that day. Anxiety, depression, mental exhaustion, and stress to name a few is what we went through. I would constantly fear what would happen next. His doctors back home put a stat on all his tests and referral as they want him to get treated as soon as possible before the cancer spreads.”

Last Jan. 26, the Kabiriels finally flew to California and are now awaiting Jack’s surgery. However, there is a holdup as they were told by the hospital that they have to pay the full amount of what the insurance cannot cover, which includes medications, some of the tests, and half of their airfare from Saipan to California and back.

“We were also informed that Jack is not eligible for the backup insurance that each patient received from medical referral. Therefore, I am kindly asking for your help in any amount to help pay for some of the medical expenses that Jack would be incurring during his admission in the hospital and treatments he’ll be receiving or a simple prayer for speedy recovery and healing that comes from your heart,” said Pat.

Aside from being known as the “Roadrunner Bunny” for his exploits in track, Jack Kabiriel is also famous for being the “Safety Guy” for his work in business community.

“Jack is a compassionate, thoughtful, and humble person. He goes above and beyond to help a fellow friend or family when in need. What I love about my husband is that he lent a helping hand from the heart and he does it out of love. He loves people from all walks of life. Big or small, he exhibits love. He prioritizes others’ needs before his and he makes you feel important and that your feelings and needs matter.”

Pat said she’s putting aside her pride and is humbly asking from the bottom of her heart for anyone’s help in her husband’s race to fight cancer.

As of 5:22pm Chamorro Standard Time, the fundraising campaign to help defrays some of Jack Kabiriel’s medical expenses has totaled $2,575 out of the $10,000 goal.

The outpouring of support didn’t go unnoticed as Pat sent this message to everyone who reached out and helped: “On behalf of my husband, we thank you so much for your help. We thank each and every donor. Just like what I said in my gofundme post, we appreciate all the help and we leave it to God to return their good deeds. We keep them in our prayers always. Sending each and everyone our greeting and love

The Kabiriels have four children—Kaden, K.J., Gabby, and Koen. Their nephew, Dennis, is also considered part of the family.

To donate to Ketson “Jack” Kabiriel’s medical expenses, point your browsers to https://www.gofundme.com/f/a-race-to-fight-cancer?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp%20share-sheet&fbclid= IwAR31jaQXJNTzT–YoBZqHUhkzCzj9v4uPTxb_ZmZ80oioQEhEkHLF2WkN50.