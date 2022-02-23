Applicator certification required for disinfecting services – BECQ

Posted on Feb 24 2022
The Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality regulates the commercial use of pesticides and the use of Restricted Use Pesticides in the CNMI. In accordance with NMIAC § 65-70-100, a pesticide is any substance or mixture of substances intended for preventing, destroying, repelling or mitigating any pest. This includes the commercial use of disinfectants, commercial use sanitizers, and any substances that makes a claim to kill bacteria and viruses.

In accordance with NMIAC § 65-70-400, persons who use or supervise the use of any pesticide for commercial purposes and persons who uses, sells, or distributes RUPs must obtain a certification.

To obtain a pesticide applicator certification an individual must meet the eligibility requirements and pass a written competency examination with a score of 70% or higher. The exam evaluates an individual’s standards of competency on pesticide use in the CNMI, worker protection standards, and regulatory requirements. Exams are administered and held at the BECQ Office in Gualo Rai, Saipan on the second Monday of each month from 9am to 11am. Exams are administered upon request on Rota and Tinian in coordination with the DEQ Pesticide Program.

To register for the pesticide applicator exam, submit an application any BECQ office. There is a registration fee of $10 for both private and commercial applicants. Individuals that do not pass the exam may retake after 90 days. Afterwards a new form and fee must be re-submitted to re-register for the exam.

Exam results are confidential and will be sent within the next five business days after the exam date. Successful applicants must submit a certification application along with the appropriate certification fees; $50 for commercial applicators and $10 for private applicators.

For more information and for application forms contact BECQ at 664-8500 or visit the BECQ website at www.deq.gov.mp. (PR)

