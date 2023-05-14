3 Tinian lawmakers attend Okinawa event

Share











Sen. Jude U. Hofschneider (R-Tinian) and Rep. Patrick H. San Nicolas (R-Tinian) recently filed notice that they would be out of the CNMI on official business.

Saipan Tribune learned that Hofschneider, San Nicolas, and Sen. Francisco Q. Cruz (R-Tinian) attended a change of command ceremony for the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 for a Tinian son, Lt. Col. A. R. Evangelista, in Okinawa, Japan.

Hofschneider informed Senate President Edith E. DeLeon Guerrero (D-Saipan) last May 4 that he would be out of the Commonwealth from May 6 and would be back yesterday, May 14. The senator did not indicate in his notice where he would be going.

In response to Saipan Tribune’s inquiry yesterday, Hofschneider confirmed that he, San Nicolas, and Cruz attended an event in Okinawa. Hofschneider said he will provide information via press release and photos soon.

San Nicolas informed then-acting House of Representatives Speaker Joel C. Camacho (Ind-Saipan) that he would be out of the Commonwealth on official business from May 8 to 14, 2023. He also did not indicate in the notice where he was going and for what event.

In response to Saipan Tribune’s inquiry, San Nicolas said last week that the event is in Okinawa and that he is preparing photos and statements for a press release that will be issued soon.

Cruz informed DeLeon Guerrero last April 28 that he would be out of the CNMI on official business from May 8 to 14, 2023.