Olivia and Liam still most popular baby names in 2022

Olivia and Liam are once again America’s most popular baby names in 2022. Liam has topped the list for six years in a row, and Olivia has been the top choice for new parents for four years. There is only one new name in the top 10, with Luna crawling into the top 10 for the first time.

Here are the top 10 boys’ and girls’ names for 2022:

BOYS:

1. Liam

2. Noah

3. Oliver

4 James

5. Elijah

6. William

7. Henry

8. Lucas

9. Benjamin

10. Theodore

GIRLS:

1. Olivia

2. Emma

3. Charlotte

4. Amelia

5. Sophia

6. Isabella

7. Ava

8. Mia

9. Evelyn

10. Luna

Social Security began compiling the baby names list in 1997, with names dating back to 1880. Each year, the list reveals the effect of pop-culture on naming trends. The top five fastest rising boys’ and girls’ names in 2022 are:

BOYS:

1. Dutton

2. Kayce

3. Chosen

4. Khaza

5. Eithan

GIRLS:

1. Wrenlee

2. Neriah

3. Arlet

4. Georgina

5. Amiri

Visit www.ssa.gov/babynames to view the entire list and see where your name ranks now and over the past 100 years.

“Just like your name, Social Security is with you from Day 1. One of the first things parents do for their newborn is get them a Social Security number. That makes Social Security the ultimate source for the most popular baby names each year,” said Kilolo Kijakazi, acting commissioner of Social Security. “And just like a name, Social Security is with you through life’s journey. See what else you can do at www.ssa.gov while you’re online.”

Visitors will experience a fresh homepage and new design to help them find what they need more easily, with clear paths to the tasks customers need to accomplish. This is part of ongoing efforts to improve how the public can do business with the agency.

While online, users can create my Social Security accounts. my Social Security is a personalized online account that people can use beginning in their working years and continuing into retirement. Nearly 80 million people have signed up at www.ssa.gov/myaccount and benefited from the many secure and convenient self-service options. They can request a replacement Social Security card online if they meet certain requirements. If they already receive Social Security benefits, they can start or change direct deposit online, request a replacement SSA-1099, and if they need proof of their benefits, they can print or download a current Benefit Verification Letter from their account.

People not yet receiving benefits can use their my Social Security account to get personalized Social Security Statements, which provide their earnings information as well as estimates of their future benefits. The portal also includes links to information about other online services, such as applications for retirement, disability, and Medicare benefits. (SSA)