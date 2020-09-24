‘$300 is burdensome for medical referral patients’

By
|
Posted on Sep 25 2020
Share

Increasing the COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction testing fee from $50 to $300 for outbound passengers places an undue burden on people, most especially on medical referral patients who are already in a state of need, according to Sen. Teresita A. Santos (Ind-Rota).

Santos appealed Tuesday to Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. chief executive officer Esther L. Muña and the CHCC management to reconsider their decision and instead maintain the old fee of $50 per test.

“We must not forget that other ailments have not stopped for COVID-19,” said the senator in her letter to Muña.

CCC does not necessarily require outbound passengers to obtain PCR testing, but advised that other countries where they may visit need such a test. Also, CHCC cited an increasing number of people going on non-essential travel and asking to be tested, which puts an added strain on CHCC’s resources, to explain the fee increase.

Santos said the Medical Referral Program continues to receive patients in need of off-island medical care, sometimes in destinations requiring patients to undergo COVID-19 testing prior to their arrival. Therefore, she pointed out, for certain patients, PRC testing is requirement of their treatment.

Santos

At $300 per test, Santos said, the testing fee exceeds the level of assistance given to Medical Referral patients as well as their escorts, whose stipends have been suspended since March this year. Santos said insurance providers offer no relief from this fee as both public and private insurance do not cover COVID-19 testing. In sum, she said, the $300 fee poses a significant barrier to health care access to Medical Referral patients.

“It is important that we do our best increase access to health care for our residents, especially during the current public health emergency,” Santos said.

The senator did praise CHCC for their “tremendous efforts during the current public health emergency.”

Despite the constant threat of COVID-19, the CNMI community remain safe, she said, largely because of the dedicated staff and management of CHCC and the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

September 2020

TAGA Plus

July - September 2020 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Sept. 21, 2020

Posted On Sep 21 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 3, 2020

Posted On Sep 03 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 7, 2020

Posted On Aug 07 2020

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

In cleaning up the island, every small action counts

Posted On Sep 24 2020
Saipan

‘We don’t want an island full of trash’

Posted On Sep 17 2020

2019 ICC TOP 10 WASTES

Posted On Sep 17 2020

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

September 25, 2020, 6:20 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
31°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 74%
wind speed: 1 m/s SW
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:06 AM
sunset: 6:11 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune