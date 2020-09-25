BREAKING NEWS: 39th COVID-19-related death in Guam

Share











The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 39th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital at approximately 8:40pm last night. He was transferred to GMH after testing positive upon admission to Guam Regional Medical City on Aug. 28. The patient was a 66-year-old male with underlying health conditions that were compounded by COVID-19.

“Our island continues to grieve as we lose another person to this virus. To his family and friends, Jeff, Lt. Go. Josh, and I share in your sorrows and express our sincerest condolences and sympathies,” said Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “COVID-19 is cold, ruthless, and painfully isolating. We all have to be front-liners to defeat this virus and we must do so at the community-level. This afternoon, Guam will be transitioning to a Safer-at-Home Advisory. This shift does not mean we can become complacent. It does not mean we can let our guard down. We must continue to do what is necessary to prevent any more days of mourning.”