32 complete Latte Built Gym challenges

Out of almost 60 who attempted to start the new year off on the right foot by tackling one of four Latte Built Gym’s challenges, 32 completed it and were awarded free gym memberships last Friday at the Latte Built Gym in Oleai.

The four 31 Day Challenges were: 31 Day 1 Mile Run Challenge; 31 Day Step Challenge—7,500 steps daily; 31 Day Fitness Challenge; and 31 Day Weight Training Challenge. All four started last Jan. 1 and ended on Jan. 31.

The finishers were Eamon Tang, Ricky John Santiago, Heather Camacho, Nicole Babauta, Erik Basa, Kyle Hocog, Selmalyn Taitano, Jaehoon Son, Carson Lin, Jeane Bracken, Ely Taitano, Andrew Roberto, Daynara Flores, Ali Nelson, Daisy Babauta, Russell Hocog, Jessica Ortizo, Daryll Deluna, Simon Necesito, Sildrey Veloria, Jackie Quitugua, Sheila Mabutas, Marjorie Ganacias, Moji Deluna, Marie Sablan, Rosemarie Chisato, Beejay Gabor, Jester Taisacan, Edgar Abalos, Jester Taisacan, Andrew Estepa, and Venice Estepa.

Hocog, a 26-year-old operations manager at the Latte Training Academy, joined three challenges and said that “it was a great way to start the new year, ramp up back into shape, and into routine. There was nothing better than getting back into routine and getting free gym memberships.”

He said that the challenges he faced was the “challenge in the challenge—it was amazing. I think the hardest part was trying to make time for it, whether it’s the first thing of the day, or the last thing of the day, or in between. Also, time management and having non-negotiables, like ‘I need to do this to get this membership.’ So that was the goal.”

As he helps run The Next Level Thrift Shop, he will use one of the free gym memberships as a giveaway.

Bracken and Mabutas are few of the participants who have completed the 31 Day 1-Mile Run challenge and will continue their streak and run for 365 days straight.

Mabutas, for her part, said that this year she now has motivation to keep going in her fitness journey, after being sedentary during the COVID-19 pandemic. For Bracken, she said it’s not about motivation for her—it’s about discipline. They both thanked their coach, Run Saipan president Edward Dela Cruz Jr.

This was the second year Latte Built hosted these challenges, and this year saw the new addition of the 31 Day 1 Mile Run coordinated by Dela Cruz.

Latte Built Gym owner Derek Cutting said that this year’s turnout was more than triple last year’s. With that, he said “I think it’s becoming our annual thing.”

As for the finishers of the challenges, Cutting said, “They did an awesome job. I just want to congratulate everyone for dedicating their first month of the year on a positive note—a physical and healthy positive note. Whatever challenge they chose doesn’t matter. And for those that stuck it out, awesome. For those that maybe fell off it’s okay just start up now. You don’t have a free month, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t start it up again for yourselves.”

“We’re always here for questions or advice, so they can always come to us and ask anything. We have a whole staff of trainers and myself so pretty much everyone can help them out, whatever the questions,” Cutting added.

Edward Dela Cruz Jr., president of Run Saipan and coordinator of the 1-mile challenge said, “Derek is a very good friend of mine and came to me to think of a cardio challenge everyone can do for 31 days so I said why not a 31 day run challenge. I just help keep track of the participants and run it but this entire thing was a wonderful idea by Derek. It’s all him. I don’t know anywhere else can you get a free entry challenge and get a gym membership for a month for completion as a reward. It’s definitely a great choice for people looking to not do the standard weight loss body transformation challenge.”

He added, “The great thing about this is it’s a challenge not a competition. If you complete it, you get rewarded for your hard work and effort like everyone else who worked hard. Throughout the month, we established a support group to cheer each other on and motivate each other. It’s a great program. Everyone wins as long as they complete it.”

To the finishers, he said “Congrats and great job building a strong habit to get in a mile of exercises they wouldn’t have done if they were not in the challenge. Thank you to Derek for supporting health and wellness out of his pocket to make an impact in people’s daily lives.”