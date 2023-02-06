SHRM meeting to discuss alternatives to CW-1 visa

Share











The CNMI Chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management will be taking up the subject of alternatives to the CW-1 visa that CNMI employers may use to hire foreign workers.

The subject will be discussed at length during the SHRM CNMI Chapter’s general membership meeting on Feb. 23, 2023, at the Charley’s Cabaret, Pacific Islands Club Saipan.

Attorney Bruce Mailman, who is an immigration expert, will talk about alternatives to the CW-1 visa such as a green card sponsorship and H1-B visa, among others.

The meeting on Feb. 23, 2023, a Thursday, will start at 8:30am. Doors will open at 8am. The following fees apply: $30 for members and $35 for non-members.

This meeting will include breakfast. Seating is limited, so registration is a must to attend this meeting.

To register, please sign up at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe775NWugid_JyKMsGlLvJhL1tiT-0YMKilf5cm0jdgxcPXDg/viewform.

One person per one entry. One representative may submit multiple entries for each participant under their company.

SHRM is the world’s largest association devoted to human resource management. The Society serves the needs of HR professionals and advances the interests of the HR profession. Founded in 1948, SHRM has more than 250,000 members in over 140 countries, and more than 575 affiliated chapters.

The CNMI Chapter is affiliated with the national organization. (Saipan Tribune)