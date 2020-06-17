35 TJSHS graduates close high school chapter

By
|
Posted on Jun 18 2020
Share

Tinian Junior/Senior High School Class of 2020 valedictorian Anne Francesca Libut Sanchez.
(CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Kicking off the first-ever virtual graduation in the school’s history, Tinian Junior/Senior High School principal Dionne Santos reflected on the many challenges the Class of 2020 had to overcome to get to the part where they finally graduated.

“For the past 11 years with many of you, I have had the honor and privilege to see you through the tough times and the best times as students,” said Santos.

That included surviving the devastation of Super Typhoon Yutu in 2018 and a global COVID-19 pandemic that has taken away the graduates’ last few remaining months of high school.

It was that resilience and grit that the people of Tinian honored on June 8 during the graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020, which started off with a motorcade for the graduates, with cars decorated with balloons and banners waving proudly. Following the lively procession was the presentation of awards and diplomas, which was held at the school itself.

Besides Santos, others who also shared inspirational remarks were Board of Education member Philip Mendiola-Long, Education Commissioner Dr. Alfred Ada, and Tinian Mayor Edwin Aldan.

TJSHS Class of 2020 salutatorian Deamarie Aubrey Rempillo Patio receives her award with parents, Mariana and Diomedes, school principal Dionne Santos, and Board of Education member Phillip Mendiola-Long.
(CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

A total of 35 students graduated, 12 of them cadets in the Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps program, five of whom were in the Top 10, including this year’s valedictorian, Anne Francesca Libut Sanchez, who is also the outgoing battalion commander.

This year’s Class of 2020 salutatorian, Deamarie Aubrey Rempillo Patio, is another ROTC cadet; she is the outgoing Public Affairs Officer (S5) and former S5 NCOIC.

Julia Raine Biton, who achieved No. 4 in the Top 10, is a former S5 and the outgoing battalion command sergeant major.

No. 7 in the Top 10 is headquarters company commander Charlene Grace Linis Danganan. No. 9 in this year’s Top 10 is Keyla Borja Flores, the outgoing battalion executive officer.

Also graduated are the hardworking cadets Joshua Masga, Angel Lagunay, Kyle Pabolario, Daynee Mavel Pascua, Jesse Aquiningoc, Phoebe Carreon, and Tyler Santos.

Following the addresses valedictory and salutatory speeches was the presentation of awards to Anne Francesca Libut Sanchez, Deamarie Aubrey Rempillo Patio, and Charlene Grace Linis Danganan. The ceremony ended with the traditional Turning of the Tassels. (Samantha Sandbergen)

Contributing Author
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

June 2020

TAGA Plus

April - June 2020 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - JUNE 18, 2020

Posted On Jun 18 2020

Community Briefs - June 16, 020

Posted On Jun 16 2020

Community Briefs - June 15, 2020

Posted On Jun 15 2020

Life and Style

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

June 18, 2020, 8:19 AM
Sunny
Sunny
29°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 5:48 AM
sunset: 6:49 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune