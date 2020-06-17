Submission information for PUA, FPUC applications
The CNMI Department of Labor is now accepting applications for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation on Saipan, Rota, and Tinian starting yesterday, June 17, 2020, through Dec. 26, 2020. There are two ways individuals may submit applications for PUA/FPUC in the CNMI.
Online application submissions
Claimants may apply for PUA and FPUC online by logging onto www.hiremarianas.com and submitting an initial claim. After filing an initial claim, individuals may continue to use the online portal to submit weekly claim certifications.
Manual application submissions
Claimants may submit PUA/FPUC paper applications to various DOL locations on Saipan, Rota, and Tinian. Application packets are available for downloading and printing at www.marianaslabor.net. Application packets will also be available for pick-up at the following locations (from 8am to 12pm, Monday-Friday):
SAIPAN: (strictly drive-thru)
CNMI Department of Labor
Division of Employment Services
Building # 1334, Ascencion Drive
Capital Hill, Saipan MP 96950
*Various tent locations
ROTA
Sinapalo Youth Center
Sinapalo 1, Rota, MP 96951
TINIAN:
Edu’s Plaza, 1st Floor
San Jose Village, Tinian, MP 96952
or
Tinian Public Library
San Jose Village, Tinian, MP 96952
PUA/FPUC questions
Individuals are encouraged to email info@puamarianas.com or call any of the following numbers between 8am and 4pm, (Monday-Friday) for any PUA/FPUC-related inquiries.
SAIPAN:
• 670-989-9089
• 670-989-9090
• 670-989-9080
• 670-989-9081
• 670-989-9083
• 670-989-9084
ROTA:
• 670-989-9001
TINIAN:
• 670-989-9000
Fraud hotline
Individuals are encouraged to call 670-989-9095 to report any perceived instances of waste, fraud or abuse pertaining to the PUA/FPUC programs. (PR)