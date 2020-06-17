Submission information for PUA, FPUC applications

Share







The CNMI Department of Labor is now accepting applications for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation on Saipan, Rota, and Tinian starting yesterday, June 17, 2020, through Dec. 26, 2020. There are two ways individuals may submit applications for PUA/FPUC in the CNMI.

Online application submissions

Claimants may apply for PUA and FPUC online by logging onto www.hiremarianas.com and submitting an initial claim. After filing an initial claim, individuals may continue to use the online portal to submit weekly claim certifications.



Manual application submissions

Claimants may submit PUA/FPUC paper applications to various DOL locations on Saipan, Rota, and Tinian. Application packets are available for downloading and printing at www.marianaslabor.net. Application packets will also be available for pick-up at the following locations (from 8am to 12pm, Monday-Friday):



SAIPAN: (strictly drive-thru)



CNMI Department of Labor

Division of Employment Services

Building # 1334, Ascencion Drive

Capital Hill, Saipan MP 96950

*Various tent locations

ROTA

Sinapalo Youth Center

Sinapalo 1, Rota, MP 96951

TINIAN:



Edu’s Plaza, 1st Floor

San Jose Village, Tinian, MP 96952

or

Tinian Public Library

San Jose Village, Tinian, MP 96952

PUA/FPUC questions

Individuals are encouraged to email info@puamarianas.com or call any of the following numbers between 8am and 4pm, (Monday-Friday) for any PUA/FPUC-related inquiries.



SAIPAN:

• 670-989-9089

• 670-989-9090

• 670-989-9080

• 670-989-9081

• 670-989-9083

• 670-989-9084

ROTA:

• 670-989-9001

TINIAN:

• 670-989-9000

Fraud hotline

Individuals are encouraged to call 670-989-9095 to report any perceived instances of waste, fraud or abuse pertaining to the PUA/FPUC programs. (PR)