TOGETHER, WE CAN

Modernizing business processes in the Marianas is key to recovery

By
|
Posted on Sep 10 2021

Tag: , ,
Share

In late August, we received the great news that the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration awarded a $19.6 million grant to the CNMI Department of Finance. The grant will be used to build a new Economic Business Center for the Marianas and to acquire a new financial management information system for DOF.

In the next two to five years, we are going to see major infrastructure improvements, a new Northern Marianas College complex, a new Hopwood Junior High School facility, hundreds of new home construction and renovation projects, and other typhoon-recovery projects. In addition, a new Oleai Sports Complex, also funded by EDA, is among the projects list. Having available resources and professional services are critical to fast-tracking the delivery of these important ventures.

In the Marianas, starting construction projects or opening new businesses can be challenging due to the lengthy process to complete all the requirements, particularly in the permitting process. Working in tandem with the Infrastructure and Recovery Program Office, the Office of Planning and Development, the Department of Finance, and other relevant government offices, the establishment of the Economic Business Center and the development of a coordinated and modernized system to handle business transactions will streamline the permitting, procurement, and contract management processes.

The timely receipt of the EDA grant will allow our government to hire additional qualified technical staff to work at the Economic Business Center and agencies. These resources will further build local capacity and encourage people with experience and expertise to stay on the islands and help our recovery efforts.

While we continue to work hard on tourism resumption efforts and prepare for the safe return of our tourists and business visitors, it is important that we do our best to get projects off the ground at the soonest possible time and bring people back to work, help workers meet their families’ needs, and get our economy back on track.

The creation of the Economic Business Center will also play a significant role in our efforts to promote economic diversification in the Marianas. The Commonwealth Economic Development Authority, the primary agency tasked to promote the Marianas as an investment destination, needs an edge to persuade legitimate investors. Easing the process of doing business in the islands will help.

At this time and long after, businesses will be looking for ways to save time and money when starting up a new venture. They would prefer to utilize the online platforms instead of going through the traditional and complicated paperwork. They would want to get away from long lines and back and forth trips from one office to another to get the necessary documents submitted.

The EDA grant and the projects it will support will help fast track local recovery efforts, mitigate the economic impact of the pandemic, and provide these long-overdue services. We are very fortunate to be given this opportunity. More importantly, we just received the resources we need to bounce back and improve the quality of life of the people in the Marianas.

For more information, visit the GCEA at cnmieconomy.com, on Facebook and Instagram (@cnmigov.economy), or contact them at gceacnmi@gmail.com.

***
Mike Sablan is vice president of Triple J Enterprises, Inc. and chairperson of the Domestic Policy and Recovery Committee of the Governor’s Council of Economic Advisers. As an advisory council for Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios, the GCEA’s mission is to improve the quality of life in the Marianas for all residents.

MIKE SABLAN

Related Posts

0

ARPA funds bring people back to work, stimulate local economy

Posted On Sep 03 2021
, By
0

GCEA celebrates milestones, sets bigger goals

Posted On Aug 20 2021
, By
0

A matter of life or death

Posted On Aug 19 2021
, By
0

New QC Program is key to attracting investors to the Marianas

Posted On Aug 13 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Poll

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

USACE urged to ‘do the right thing’ on former hospital dump

Posted On Sep 09 2021

Climate study warns of extreme heat in the CNMI

Posted On Sep 02 2021

Guam Green Growth launches G3 Conservation Corps  

Posted On Aug 26 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 9, 2021

Posted On Sep 09 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 31, 2021

Posted On Aug 31 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 24, 2021

Posted On Aug 24 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Weather Forecast

September 10, 2021, 11:21 PM
Clear
Clear
28°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 3 m/s NE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:05 AM
sunset: 6:22 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune