Atalig certifies availability of $8M for senatorial districts

Posted on Sep 10 2021
Finance Secretary David DLG Atalig has certified the availability of $8 million from the 2019 annual casino license fee for appropriation to the CNMI’s senatorial districts.

In a letter dated Sept. 1. 2021, Atalig informed Gov. Ralph DLG Torres that Finance is certifying the availability of $1 million for First Senatorial District (Rota), $1 million for Second Senatorial District (Tinian and Aguiguan), and $6 million for the Third Senatorial District (Saipan and Northern Islands).

The allocations are mandated under Public Law 21-10, enacted in 2019 and appropriating funds from the sixth-year casino license fee.

In response to Saipan Tribune’s inquiry yesterday about the funding, Atalig said the money was borrowed in order for the administration to help pay for Super Typhoon Yutu expenses at the time.

As to where they got the $8 million, Atalig said they have funds from the Community Disaster Loan. Atalig said since CDL is for disaster expenses, Public Law 21-10 monies they used for Yutu expenses makes them an allowable allocation.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
