364th COVID-related death; 106 new cases

Guam’s Joint Information Center reported yesterday the U.S. territory’s 364th COVID-19-related Fatality.

It said the JIC was notified that Guam’s 364th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City on June 2, 2022. The patient was a 76-year-old male, vaccinated with one booster, with underlying health conditions, who tested positive on May 12.

“We are saddened to learn of continued loss and heartache in our community, and to his family and those who loved him, we extend our deepest condolences and sympathies,” said Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “We are reminded that this virus remains a threat, and to those at highest risk, please reinforce the mitigation measures that helped us to progress through this pandemic. Get vaccinated and boosted if it’s your time and wear your mask, especially in large crowds.”

Last Friday, the JIC reported Guam’s 363rd COVID-19-related fatality. The patient was a 58-year-old male, unvaccinated, with underlying health conditions, who tested positive on May 7. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Regional Medical City on May 7, 2022.

“Jeff, Josh, and I offer our sincerest condolences to his family,” said Leon Guerrero. “Today’s news of another member of our community lost is a harsh reminder that COVID-19 remains ever present. Those who suffer from cold or flu-like symptoms, especially individuals with underlying health conditions, are reminded not to wait until it’s too late. Check in with your doctor and get tested if you have symptoms.”

106 new cases reported

The Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 106 new cases of COVID-19 from 667 specimens analyzed June 1, 2022. Twenty-seven of the cases reported yesterday were through the Department of Defense. To date, there have been a total of 49,262 officially reported cases, 364 deaths, 379 cases in active isolation, and 48,519 not in active isolation.

Last Wednesday, Guam’s DPHSS reported 81 new cases of COVID-19 from 989 specimens analyzed May 31, 2022. Eight of the cases reported were through the Department of Defense. To date, there have been a total of 49,156 officially reported cases, 363 deaths, 309 cases in active isolation, and 48,484 not in active isolation. (Saipan Tribune)