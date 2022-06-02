GUAM COVID UPDATE

364th COVID-related death; 106 new cases

By
|
Posted on Jun 03 2022
Share

Guam’s Joint Information Center reported yesterday the U.S. territory’s 364th COVID-19-related Fatality.

It said the JIC was notified that Guam’s 364th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City on June 2, 2022. The patient was a 76-year-old male, vaccinated with one booster, with underlying health conditions, who tested positive on May 12. 
“We are saddened to learn of continued loss and heartache in our community, and to his family and those who loved him, we extend our deepest condolences and sympathies,” said Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “We are reminded that this virus remains a threat, and to those at highest risk, please reinforce the mitigation measures that helped us to progress through this pandemic. Get vaccinated and boosted if it’s your time and wear your mask, especially in large crowds.”

Last Friday, the JIC reported Guam’s 363rd COVID-19-related fatality. The patient was a 58-year-old male, unvaccinated, with underlying health conditions, who tested positive on May 7. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Regional Medical City on May 7, 2022.

“Jeff, Josh, and I offer our sincerest condolences to his family,” said Leon Guerrero. “Today’s news of another member of our community lost is a harsh reminder that COVID-19 remains ever present. Those who suffer from cold or flu-like symptoms, especially individuals with underlying health conditions, are reminded not to wait until it’s too late. Check in with your doctor and get tested if you have symptoms.”

106 new cases reported 

The Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 106 new cases of COVID-19 from 667 specimens analyzed June 1, 2022. Twenty-seven of the cases reported yesterday were through the Department of Defense. To date, there have been a total of 49,262 officially reported cases, 364 deaths, 379 cases in active isolation, and 48,519 not in active isolation.

Last Wednesday, Guam’s DPHSS reported 81 new cases of COVID-19 from 989 specimens analyzed May 31, 2022. Eight of the cases reported were through the Department of Defense. To date, there have been a total of 49,156 officially reported cases, 363 deaths, 309 cases in active isolation, and 48,484 not in active isolation. (Saipan Tribune)

Saipan Tribune
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

POLL

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 the lowest and 5 the highest, how would you rate the CNMI’s preparedness to host the 2022 Pacific Mini Games?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

May 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

Precinct 5 lawmakers hold 3rd Kagman Trash Drop-off

Posted On Apr 28 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 2, 2022

Posted On Jun 02 2022
Community

Community Briefs May 25, 2022

Posted On May 25 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 24, 2022

Posted On May 24 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

June 3, 2022, 6:09 AM
Clear
Clear
26°C
real feel: 30°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:46 AM
sunset: 6:44 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune