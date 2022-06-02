Team CNMI leaves for Oceania Champs

By
|
Posted on Jun 03 2022

Tag:
Share

Team

The CNMI delegation to the 2022 Oceania Athletics Championships will leave for Mackay, Australia today.
A total of six athletes make up the delegation that will be led by CNMI national athletics coach Dr. Ron Snyder.

Commonwealth athletes taking in the regionals championships set from June 7 to 11 are Tania Tan, Tiana Cabrera, Lia Rangamar, Zari Sapong, Mike Mancao, and Orrin Pharmin.

Snyder said, in all CNMI athletes will compete in a total of nine events with the exception of Pharmin who will compete in masters events.

Sapong is entered in the 100m and 200m, Rangamar inherits one of her mother’s favorite events the javelin, Cabrera will run the 5000m and 1500m race, Mancao will try his hand in the steeplechase and 800m, while Tan will compete in the 10K and 5K events.

Snyder is looking at the 2022 Oceania Athletics Championships as a springboard for the core of the CNMI National Athletics Team to perform well in advance of the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022 set from June 17 to 25 in the CNMI.

“For most of them, I just want them to get the feel of a large-scale competition. Most of them will never have seen this type of competition before. Tania has been competing at the D1 level and she has been to an OAA championship before. I have hopes she places high in the standings of the islands. But most of all, I am hoping this experience prepares them for the minigames and they get a chance to get some experience on the track before the games,” he said.

The Saipan International School headmaster is also banking on Pharmin to make some waves in the 2022 Oceania Athletics Championships.

“Orrin will be competing at the masters level. This is new to me and I look forward to seeing how this pans out. I think he has some good chances,” he said.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

Ada bags bronze in Oceania Champs

Posted On May 12 2015
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

POLL

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 the lowest and 5 the highest, how would you rate the CNMI’s preparedness to host the 2022 Pacific Mini Games?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

May 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

Precinct 5 lawmakers hold 3rd Kagman Trash Drop-off

Posted On Apr 28 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 2, 2022

Posted On Jun 02 2022
Community

Community Briefs May 25, 2022

Posted On May 25 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 24, 2022

Posted On May 24 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

June 3, 2022, 9:42 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
30°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 69%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 5
sunrise: 5:46 AM
sunset: 6:44 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune