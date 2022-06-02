Team CNMI leaves for Oceania Champs

Share











The CNMI delegation to the 2022 Oceania Athletics Championships will leave for Mackay, Australia today.

A total of six athletes make up the delegation that will be led by CNMI national athletics coach Dr. Ron Snyder.

Commonwealth athletes taking in the regionals championships set from June 7 to 11 are Tania Tan, Tiana Cabrera, Lia Rangamar, Zari Sapong, Mike Mancao, and Orrin Pharmin.

Snyder said, in all CNMI athletes will compete in a total of nine events with the exception of Pharmin who will compete in masters events.

Sapong is entered in the 100m and 200m, Rangamar inherits one of her mother’s favorite events the javelin, Cabrera will run the 5000m and 1500m race, Mancao will try his hand in the steeplechase and 800m, while Tan will compete in the 10K and 5K events.

Snyder is looking at the 2022 Oceania Athletics Championships as a springboard for the core of the CNMI National Athletics Team to perform well in advance of the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022 set from June 17 to 25 in the CNMI.

“For most of them, I just want them to get the feel of a large-scale competition. Most of them will never have seen this type of competition before. Tania has been competing at the D1 level and she has been to an OAA championship before. I have hopes she places high in the standings of the islands. But most of all, I am hoping this experience prepares them for the minigames and they get a chance to get some experience on the track before the games,” he said.

The Saipan International School headmaster is also banking on Pharmin to make some waves in the 2022 Oceania Athletics Championships.

“Orrin will be competing at the masters level. This is new to me and I look forward to seeing how this pans out. I think he has some good chances,” he said.