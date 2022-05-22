Chen and Ada lead SHSS Class of 2022 graduation

Share











A total of 151 graduates were conferred their high school diplomas at Southern High School’s campus last Thursday, with Jia Li Chen named the class valedictorian and Juan Isaiah Jose Deleon Guerrero Ada the salutatorian.

For the awardees, the recipient of the Governor’s Leadership Award and the Board of Education award was Chen. The Commissioner of Education Award went to Ada.

The recipient of the Lieutenant Governor’s Leadership Award was Alyssa Jean Alegre, who was also the eighth in the graduating class’ Top 10.

The recipient of the Principal’s Award was Fran’ko Antwan Pangelinan Deleon Guerrero.

The Top Ten awardees from first to 10th were Chen, Ada, Anna Pan, Diana Cao, Marie Ann Hembra, Marianne Kate Kapileo (who wasn’t present during the graduation), Journey Te’i Mafnas, Alegre, Claire Elisa Barrozo, and Pauline Shane Viray.

Keynote speaker Donovan Tudela, who was the Class of 2022 adviser and has been with the graduating class since their freshman year in 2018, gave an emotional and heartfelt keynote speech, where he could be heard choking up while holding back tears.

Education commissioner Dr. Alfred Ada finally did what he said he has always wanted to do, which was to chant “Manta, manta, manta!” He received a thunderous “Ray!” each time from the graduates, together with applause and cheers.