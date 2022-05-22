Pregnant inmate gives birth; OK’d to use breast pump if…

A pregnant inmate who previously asked for but was denied compassionate release from the Department of Corrections has given birth in prison and is now asking the U.S. District Court for the NMI to grant her the privilege of using a breast pump.

Vickilyn Ramonica Manglona Teregeyo, who is serving three months in prison for violating her parole release conditions, gave birth last week and has asked the court to allow her to use a breast pump.

During an in-chambers video teleconference last Thursday with representatives of the U.S. Marshals, U.S. Probation Office, and the U.S. Attorneys’ Office, as well as Teregeyo’s lawyer, Richard Miller, U.S. District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona Manglona granted the Teregeyo s request to use a breast pump so long as she consents to urinalysis drug testing and does not test positive.

“To ensure the safety of her baby…this privilege is conditioned on…Teregeyo submitting to random urinalysis drug testing and not testing positive, including presumptive positive, for any unauthorized controlled substances. The court authorizes the United States Probation Office to conduct random urinalysis drug testing on Teregeyo no more than eight times per month for this purpose. Any positive result or attempt to obstruct, delay, or tamper with the testing methods will result in the revocation of Teregeyo’s privilege to possess and use a breast pump while in DOC,” the judge stated.

According to Miller, his client consents to this condition if the court authorizes her to possess and use a breast pump while in the custody of DOC to supply breast milk for her newborn.

Last March 25, the court revoked Teregeyo’s term of supervised release and sentenced her to three months of imprisonment with the recommendation that it be served on Saipan, followed by 27 months of supervised release.

The court received an inquiry on May 18, about Teregeyo’s potential use of a breast pump in DOC to supply milk for her newborn, and in light of her history of substance abuse, if substance abuse testing would be possible while she is in DOC.

After a discussion with the U.S. Marshals Service, the U.S. Marshals confirmed with DOC that DOC would permit Teregeyo to possess and use a breast pump if the U.S. Marshals permitted it and the court ordered it.

Back in April, Teregeyo’s counsel asked the court for compassionate release for his client, stating that there is no nursery or mother-infant program at DOC.

“Without compassionate release, she will be separated from her newborn almost immediately after she gives birth, and mother and newborn will have no contact during the first several weeks of the newborn’s life,” Miller said.

However, Manglona stated in a previous court order that she is unpersuaded by Teregeyo’s argument on the need to bond with the baby, given her history of testing positive for methamphetamine while pregnant and even after giving birth.

