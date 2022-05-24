37 graduate from Rota high; 35 junior high are promoted

After two years of modified drive-through graduation ceremonies due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Class of 2022 graduation and Class of 2026 promotion ceremonies of the Dr. Rita H. Inos Jr./Sr. High School returned this year to pre-pandemic celebrations, with families, friends, and faculty and staff joining the graduates for the occasion.

Among the 37 graduates of the Rota high school’s Class of 2022, Cevon Atalig Calvo was named class valedictorian while Namiko Nani Mendiola Calvo was the class salutatorian.

CEVON
ATALIG CALVO
High school
valedictorian

Among the 35 junior high school promotees, Rianna Isa Tuazon Barcinas was the valedictorian and Lovelee Zhene Balidad Jingco was the salutatorian.

Cevon Calvo also received the Board of Education Award, while Namiko Calvo received the Commissioner of Education Award. Both Calvos will be attending Northern Marianas College.

NAMIKO NANI MENDIOLA CALVO
High school
salutatorian

For the high school graduates, the top honors went to seven graduates: Cevon Calvo, Namiko Calvo, Hannah Mejia Nerizon, Angela Ann Presas Guian, Viera Nicole Hocog Atalig, Necimo George Cotas Atalig, and Zolekha Liz Sayal Dewan.

For the Governor’s Award and the Mayor’s Award, the recipient was Cevon Calvo.

The Lieutenant Governor’s Award and Outstanding Female Graduate Award went to Namiko Calvo.

RIANNA ISA TUAZON BARCINAS
Junior high
valedictorian

The Principal’s Award for the high school graduates went to Jed Riman Sta. Theresa and was presented by RHI principal D. Tanya King.

The Most Improved Award went to Jerony Jay Mendiola Pinaula.

LOVELEE ZHENE BALIDAD JINGCO
Junior high
salutatorian

The top junior high school promotees were Barcinas, Jingco, Jelina Renee Aldis Calvo, Eianne Miel Mangalindan Ladao, Carlos Antonio Atalig Calvo, Edward Ullou Maratita III, Ngiraibai Bernard Takawo, Danica Lovidad Malaborbor, and Lorenzo Zyler Curameng Hocog.

Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats.
