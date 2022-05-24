Matansa, 2 others reach playoffs

By
|
Posted on May 25 2022
Share

Matansa Football Club’s Dylan Mister kicks the ball during their earlier game against the Old B Bank in MSL 2 of the Marianas Soccer League Spring Season at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville.(ONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Matansa Football Club, Old B Bank, and Hana FC moved into the playoff round of the Marianas Soccer League Spring Season 2022 as the regular season competition in MSL 2 Division wrapped up last Sunday at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville.

The three teams finished with identical 4-1-1 win-draw-loss record to qualify for the knockout phase of the season that would also involve the five participating squads in MSL Division. This season’s playoff format calls for the three teams with the best record in MSL 2 and the first to fifth placers in MSL to battle for the championship.

The Old B Bank earned a 4-1-1 mark after a 2-1 win over Matansa last weekend. Jun Liu and Andrei Ferrer nailed the twin goals for the Old B Bank, while Harry Kapwich made the lone goal for Matansa.

Hana FC, on the other hand, cruised to a 6-1 triumph over the NMI Women’s Developmental Team for its fourth win in the double-round robin regular season. Ace Lee led Hana FC’s easy victory after firing four goals, while Don Cabrera and Sang Hun Lee chipped in apiece. The NMI WDT avoided a shutout loss after drawing a goal from Kaithlyn Chavez.

In other results in MSL 2, Shirley’s closed out the season with a 2-1 win over Bangladesh FC, while Saipan United got a free victory against Chang Bai Hu (forfeit).

Jerry Tan and Carl Salas registered the pair of goals for Shirley’s, which finished the season with a 2-0-4 record. Hmel Bapari logged the lone goal for Bangladesh FC, which had only one victory in six games in the competition.

Meanwhile, TanHoldings FC kept its hold to the top spot in MSL after whipping Kanoa last weekend, 12-0.

Kohtaro Goto led the victory with his hat trick, while Christopher Aninzo and Joshua Waldo contributed two goals each, and Joshua Abragan, Taka Borja, and Reginald Pascual hit one apiece. TanHoldings is still undefeated in five games to lead Paire (3-0-2), Eleven Tiger (2-1-1), NMI U17 National Team (1-1-3), and Kanoa FC (0-0-5).

Paire got win No. 3 after outclassing the NMI U17, 4-2. Brandon Tenorio, Ajani Burrell, Daniel Duenas, and Philip Megino scored for Paire, while the NMI U17’s two goals were courtesy of Markus Toves and Isaiah Hossain.

Teams entered in MSL has six playing days left before rankings are determined and pairings for the knockout stage are set. Pairings will be the No. 1 finisher in MSL vs No. 3 in MSL 2; MSL No. 4 vs MSL No. 5; MSL No. 2 vs MSL 2 No. 2; and MSL No. 3 vs MSL 2 No. 1. Since Matansa, Old B Bank, and Hana FC have similar records, their rankings will be decided by goals scored.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

POLL

At this point, have you already decided on who you will vote for in November?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

Precinct 5 lawmakers hold 3rd Kagman Trash Drop-off

Posted On Apr 28 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

Community Briefs May 25, 2022

Posted On May 25 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 24, 2022

Posted On May 24 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 20, 2022

Posted On May 20 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

May 25, 2022, 6:07 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
27°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 3 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:46 AM
sunset: 6:41 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune