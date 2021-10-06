$3M awarded to protect coral reefs, combat invasive species

By
|
Posted on Oct 07 2021
Share

The U.S. Department of the Interior’s Office of Insular Affairs has announced $2,772,443 in Coral Reef and Natural Resources Initiative grant funds to protect coral reef resources in the U.S. territories and the freely associated states.

The funding includes $1,541,421 that will support efforts to control and eradicate invasive species in the insular areas.

“Supporting healthy coral reefs and protecting natural resources from invasive species are essential components to confront climate change effectively,” said deputy assistant secretary Keone Nakoa. “Due to their island geographies and the increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters, families in the U.S. territories and the freely associated states are particularly vulnerable to the existential threat of climate change. I am pleased to announce these [fiscal year] 2021 funding awards, which help to address this priority for the Biden-Harris administration.”

CRNRI awards totaling $1,231,022 for fiscal year 2021 have been awarded as follows:

– CNMI government’s Coral Reef Initiative – $113,290

– Ridge to Reefs, non-governmental organization, for decreasing land-based sources of pollution impacting the coral reef in American Samoa – $115,879

– Nova Southeastern University Coral Reef Fellowship Program for the benefit of American Samoa, Guam, the CNMI, and the U.S. Virgin Islands – $210,000

– Coral Reef Research Foundation, a Palau-based non-governmental organization, for mapping Palau’s lagoon and reefs – $212,329

– U.S. VI coral restoration from Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease – $279,977

– Guam Government’s Coral Reef Initiative – $299,54

Grants totaling $1,541,421 for fiscal year 2021 to combat invasive species are awarded as follows:

– University of Guam for research and related efforts to counter the coconut rhinoceros beetle – $866,423

– Micronesia Conservation Trust, a regional non-governmental organization, for the eradication, control, and management of invasive species in Kosrae, Chuuk, and Yap – $300,000

– Island Conservation, a non-profit organization, for the removal of invasive rats in Mili Atoll, Marshall Islands – $299,838

– CNMI government for Sabana Pandanus Forest control and native trees restoration project – $75,160

For more information about the Coral Reef and Natural Resources Program Initiative visit the OIA website at https://www.doi.gov/oia/financial-assistance. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

‘Consultation does not equal consent’

Posted On Oct 07 2021

USEPA hosts free NEPA and Environmental Justice webinar for Pacific Islanders

Posted On Sep 23 2021

ICC 2021: Community unites to clean NMI coasts

Posted On Sep 23 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

LOCAL-NEWS_4

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 7, 2021

Posted On Oct 07 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 5, 2021

Posted On Oct 05 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 27, 2021

Posted On Sep 27 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

October 7, 2021, 11:13 AM
Sunny
Sunny
29°C
real feel: 36°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 4 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 6
sunrise: 6:07 AM
sunset: 6:02 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune